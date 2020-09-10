Menu
WATCH LIVE: Mountain Creek junior boys v Woodcrest

Tom Threadingham
10th Sep 2020 10:02 AM
ABOVE: Live now is Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC from 10.30am.

The final day of the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala has arrived, with a fresh Mountain Creek junior boys to lace-up against the state's best.

The school's junior boys will face Woodcrest SC (10.30am) and Varsity State College (1.30pm), before possibly contesting a qualifying final later in the day.

Their games will be livestreamed here.

REPLAYS: Mountain Creek senior girls at AFLQ gala

5 things we learned from Mountain Creek's stellar efforts

Mountain Creek coach Peter Bock said it was a relatively new crop of players this year, but had hopes they'd be well within a shot at snaring a berth into October's finals.

"There's lots of Year 7s and year 8s so it's a young junior team," he said.

"So, I think it's about exposing them to the school of excellences and see what the standard of football is about and more of learning experience.

"(But) Our goal is always to finish top four and progress to finals.

"We know the Gold Coast schools in Palm Beach and Helensvale are going to be very strong in those junior divisions, like they always are, but we think we're going to be competitive enough with the third, fourth and fifth ranked to teams to hopefully jag a top four berth and head to finals day as well."

Mountain Creek has enjoyed a solid week at the AFLQ SEQ Invitational Gala, with their senior girls and boys squads progressing to October's finals.

The school's junior girls missed out.

afl aflq seq invitational gala days mountain creek state high school
The Sunshine Coast Daily

