The Gympie Gold Fins swimming carnival, Saturday December 7.
LIVESTREAM: Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
QUEENSLAND'S next generation of swimming superstars stars will converge on the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre today as the 2019 Gold Rush Swimming Carnival gets underway.

Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah will be competing live right here from about 8.30am.

Stay tuned for updated results and photos as the livestreamed action continues through to about 4.30pm.

