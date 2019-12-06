Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Gold Fins members ready to make a big splash in the pool this Saturday as the compete in the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet.
Gympie Gold Fins members ready to make a big splash in the pool this Saturday as the compete in the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet.
News

LIVESTREAM: Don’t miss the region’s swim stars in action

Rebecca Singh
by and Rebecca Singh, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
6th Dec 2019 12:00 AM

SWIMMING: The regions rising stars and talented swimmers will be on display as the Gympie Gold Fins swim meet is livestreamed tomorrow..

For the first time, News Corp will bring you the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet, in collaboration with University of Sunshine Coast's TV and Radio Broadcast team, via the website gympietimes.com.au

Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah will be involved for the event at Gympie Aquatic and Recreation centre.

Viewers will be able to watch on from the first race at 8.30am.

Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White said there were great young swimmers ranging from 7-15 who are looking forward to racing on the day.

Viewers need to be a subscriber to see the action.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER YET? CLICK HERE TO JOIN

The swim meet can be livestreamed at gympietimes.com.au

2019 gympie gold rush swim meet gympie aquatic and recreation centre gympie gold fins sport swimming carnival
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman charged over Gympie stabbing done for drink driving

        premium_icon Woman charged over Gympie stabbing done for drink driving

        News AN ‘OUTRAGEOUSLY high’ alcohol reading, on top of serious painkillers, was not enough to stop this Gympie man going for a drive – to get more drugs.

        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education SEARCH YOUR SCHOOL: To find out how it performed in NAPLAN.

        Southside couple loses 80% of land at stroke of a pen

        premium_icon Southside couple loses 80% of land at stroke of a pen

        News Couple urges residents to check their maps after the find most of their property...

        Crime map exposes Gympie’s drug hot spots

        premium_icon Crime map exposes Gympie’s drug hot spots

        News Of the 1210 drug offences in the past two years, most of them happened in four main...