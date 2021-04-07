Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_CP_SPORT_BBALL_27SEP19
QLD_CP_SPORT_BBALL_27SEP19
Basketball

LIVESTREAM: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u16 boys state champs

by Brayden Heslehurst
7th Apr 2021 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Could this be the team who challenges the home team Northside Wizards for the state championship?

While the undefeated Wizards were dominant on day one of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Boys State Championships, being played at both the Northside Indoor Sports Centre and Brendale's South Pine Sports Complex, so were the Cairns Marlins.

Last year's runners-up in this age group never missed a beat on day one, easing to victory in both of their games.

Cairns Marlins captain Tyson Crees. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Cairns Marlins captain Tyson Crees. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

And with all games from court one at Brendale being streamed live as part of our coverage of the tournament, the marlins will have another opportunity to show why they are title contenders when they take on the University of Sunshine Coast Rip at 12.30pm.

 

 

DAY TWO STREAM SCHEDULE (April 7)

8am: Div 4 - Gold Coast Tide v Moreton Bay Flames

9.30am: Div 1 - Toowoomba Mountaineers v Northside Wizards 1

11am: Div 4 - SD Trojans White v Gold Coast Rollers

12.30pm: Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip Black v Cairns Marlins

2pm: Div 2 - Moreton Bay Fire v Logan Thunder

3.30pm: Div 2 - Gladstone Power v Northside Wizards 2

5pm: Div 3 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix Black v Hervey Bay Hurricanes

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u16 boys state champs

More Stories

basketball livestream qld state championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Mayor: Pat Nolan’s legacy is more than his business

        Premium Content Mayor: Pat Nolan’s legacy is more than his business

        Opinion OPINION: Creating one of Australia’s most successful meat export business is only...

        ‘We are no longer allowed to reason or think for ourselves’

        Premium Content ‘We are no longer allowed to reason or think for ourselves’

        Opinion OPINION: Manipulation by the rich on a never-before seen scale poses a massive...

        Thousands of RBTs, many infringements issued at weekend

        Premium Content Thousands of RBTs, many infringements issued at weekend

        News From drink drivers five times over the limit to excessive speeding – this is what...