LIVE CRICKET: Day 3, girls 15 years state titles

Rain has wrecked havoc on the girls 15 years state titles, but play is under way between Central Inferno v Northern Flames.

Only two games will be possible today, weather permitting - the clash currently on now and a 2pm match between Coastal Burners and Western Swelter.

Both will be T20 games.

The first two days were washed out and two of the three fields at the Redlands Sporting Complex were too wet for cricket today.

Officials hope all six competing teams will be able to play tomorrow, but that depends on the weather.

The competing teams scheduled for day four action are:

Southern Blaze (Gold Coast and south east Queensland)

Western Swelter (south west and Darling Downs)

City Fever (Brisbane North)

Coastal Burners (Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay)

Central Infernos (Mackay and Rockhampton)

Northern Flames (Cairns and Townsville).

Schedule

Wednesday:

9.30am

20 overs

Central infernos v Northern Flames

2pm

Coastal Burners v Western Swelter

Thursday 9.30am

Northern Flames v Western Swelter

Central infernos v City Fever

Southern Blaze v Northern Flames

Originally published as LIVESTREAM CRICKET: Day 3, girls 15 years state titles