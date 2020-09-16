WATCH LIVE: Champion Basketball School of Queensland day one

Former champions, GPS powerhouses, championship division newcomers along with individual stars will be in action as The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament tips-off.

Teams and young talents from across the state will start their quest for a championship tomorrow at the tournament being played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre, Cornubia Park Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium.

All games at Logan Metro from 8am to 6pm will be streamed in this story from 8am on Thursday, September 17.

Teams from Mackay, the Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Toowoomba will be taking part.

SCHEDULE

8am: Marsden SHS v Sheldon College 9:30am: Brisbane Boy's College v Varsity College 12:30pm: St James College v Nudgee College 2pm: St Patrick's College Mackay v Marsden SHS 3:30pm: All Hallows School v St James College 5pm: Hillcrest Christian College v Ipswich Grammar School 6:30pm: Nudgee College v Southport SHS 8pm: Canterbury College v Brisbane State High School

Our coverage starts with the powerhouse from Logan in Marsden State High School taking on Sheldon College in the Girls Championship Division.

The match-up will see Marsden's Maya Entrop and Patrycez Ikitau, go head-to-head with Logan Thunder teammate and sharpshooter Dani Bayes as Sheldon step up to the top-tier after an impressive campaign in Division 2 last year.

Logan Basketball QSL guard Maya Entrop from Marsden State High. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Following that, it will be an epic clash in the Boys Championship Division between GPS powerhouse Brisbane Boys' College and Gold Coast school Varsity College.

BBC have been one of the most consistent performers at CBSQ over the past decade, finishing second twice, while Varsity have improved in recent times under former NBL player Adam Darragh.

Then it will be three-time CBSQ champions St James College looking to take down GPS school, St Joseph's Nudgee College at midday in the Boys Championship Division.

Under Kirron Byrne, St James won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, while Nudgee College have a young and talented group which has continued to improve in the GPS competition.

St James College Kirron Byrne, here in 2016, looking to take his team to another state title. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Marsden will be back in action in the girls competition later in the day when they take on St Patrick's College Mackay at 2pm before St James College and All Hallows' School follow them at 3.30pm.

Day one of our streaming will then be capped-off with 2016 CBSQ champions, Hillcrest Christian College from the Gold Coast, looking to knock-off 2014 champions Ipswich Grammar School in the Boys Championship Division at 5pm.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Champion Basketball School of Qld day one