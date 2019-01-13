Menu
You don't expect to find cattle on the road at midnight on the major highway from Brisbane to Cairns...
Tobi Loftus
Livestock vs car on Bruce Highway

by Donna Jones
13th Jan 2019 9:33 AM

AS IF the Bruce Highway north of Gympie isn't bad enough, late last night motorists had to contend with several cows wandering on the highway just north of Glenwood.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed someone had contacted police to report "four or five cows” on the highway at 11.30pm, however before the situation could be rectified, a single vehicle collided with the livestock at 11.54pm.

Three of the five occupants of the vehicle, a woman and two children (ages not provided) were transported to Gympie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a statement by Queenland Ambulance Service.

