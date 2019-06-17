Lives at risk in Gympie region neighbourhood 'no-man's land'

Gympie MP Tony Perrett addresses a packed meeting at Glenwood Community Hall today, where about 150 residents demanded action on local services.

WHETHER it was one in 40 residents of a whole forgotten region, or one in 10 of the residents of Glenwood itself, the people have spoken.

They were speaking very clearly at Glenwood Hall yesterday, all 150 of them.

They were demanding an ambulance station, which would serve an area from Curra to Glen Echo and west to Theebine and Gundiah, where about 6000 people live. And that was not all.

Residents say they are already sick of houses that can burn down before a fire brigade can get there.

The only brigades they have are volunteer rural operations who are not trained or allowed to save a burning house.

They also want a Men's Shed.

And an early start on building a long-promised safer highway link.

Several speakers expressed a view that communities like theirs seem to have grown into significant villages, while those who do the planning were apparently looking the other way.

GLENWOOD has often been seen as a no-man's land between Gympie and Fraser Coast regional council areas.

But that should not prevent them receiving an adequate share of state government-provided emergency and transport services and infrastructure.

That was the point Gympie MP Tony Perrett them to make clearly and directly to Health and Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles, when Mr Perrett attended their meeting yesterday.

And he said any communications with his Gympie office would also be passed on to the Minister, he said.

About 150 Glenwood district residents turned out Glenwood Community Hall and made their feelings clear.

It was a surprisingly large turnout for a working day, when many people would not have been able to attend.

"Overwhelmingly large,” Mr Perrett said.

People had died, one resident said, because the ambulance could not get there promptly.

"I bought here because I could afford the prices then, so I saved the government from having to pay a rent allowance,” pensioner and former nurse Ros Stavely said.

"Why do we need to lose lives before something happens,” another resident said.

"We want improvements before something happens,” she said.

"This is a growing region,” Mr Perrett told the crowd, "and the (emergency services) planning process needs to take that into account.”

"They're building a new hospital at Bundaberg.

"Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach have these services,” said another.

"Hervey Bay got $40 milliion to upgrade the Esplanade. Maryborough's getting a water park.”

He said he had presented a petition with 1139 signatures calling for an ambulance station, but Minister Steve Miles had provided an answer which mainly said the "current service delivery model” was under "continual review.”