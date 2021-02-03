LIVE: Vote now for Gympie’s best child care teacher

24 nominees are in the running to be voted Gympie’s best child care teacher!

The race for Gympie's "best" - or favourite - child care teacher is well and truly underway.

Reader poll Who is Gympie's best child care teacher? Miss Kelly - Kids R Us

Jessica Pick - Sparrows Nest Family Day Care

Renia Metcalf - Uniting Church Child Care Centre Gympie

Kristi Nolan - Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre

Jessica Bell - Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre

Janice Campbell - Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre

Bonitta Durie - Kids R Us

Tahlia Jayne Goodman-Jones - Echelon Family Day Care

Karley Jane - Kids R Us

Miss Sheree - Edinburgh Family Day Care

Miss Bec - Busy Bees Family Day Care

Hannah Mikita - Kids on Calton

Kelly Backhouse - C & K Gympie South

Tracey Salter - Kids on Calton

Jill Gilchrist - Alma St Pre Prep

Lisa - Alma St Pre Prep

Stacey Weller - Alma St Pre Prep

Kelley Durie - Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre

Rosie - Kids on Calton

Holly Erbacher-Kay - Kids R Us

Miss Desleigh Long - Kids R Us

Lisa - Kids on Calton

Nicole Ward - Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre

Nicole Ward - Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre
Kylie Wheeler - Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre

The Gympie Times readers were quick to thank their favourite child care workers for their hard work and dedication with the region's next generation on social media this week.

Here's a look at some of the nominations so far:

Jasmine Loney: "Jessica Pick at Sparrows Nest Sparrows Nest Family Day Care - She's been amazing and so great in caring for our little girl Ava. Ava has absolutely loved going to Jess 💕☺️ so grateful and blessed to have found such an amazing educator. Jess goes above and beyond in her planning for each day of learning with the children. Such a caring and friendly nature and so down to earth."

Trace Lee: "Renia Metcalf and the staff at Uniting Church Child Care Centre Gympie ❤ I was always made to feel welcome and heard and my little person always wanted to go because he had so much fun."

Brittney Marie Stenton: "Bonitta Leigh Durie 100%. Each child has a special connection with Bonita, she always treats them like her own."

Sheree Bella Sophie: "Tahlia Jayne Goodman-Jones from Echelon Family Day Care. The most caring and wonderful educator who puts so much effort into the children's learning. The best there is."

Stacey Jones: "Jessica Bell & her wonderful colleges were fantastic for my son last year! They created the most positive, kind, caring environment & I am so thankful my son had the privilege to be taught by them! 🥰💕💖"

Ash Broadfoot: "Karley Jayne at Kids R Us - she's brilliant with the children - Very playful & friendly, My daughter thoroughly enjoys afternoons & school holidays with Miss Karley and the team at Kids R Us ❤️❤️❤️"

Alison Wyllie: "Hannah Mikita at Kids on Calton. She makes every child feel so special and spends extra time with them to help settle them into the year."

Shannon Priestley: "Kelly Backhouse at C & K Gympie South. Goes out of her way to make every child feel safe, loved and supported."

There are 24 nominees for the coveted title, and only one can come out on top.

Be sure to cast your vote in our LIVE POLL before it closes at midnight on Friday!