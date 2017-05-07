Live the dream next holiday with a horseback adventure

LIVING THE DREAM: Horse riding holidays are helping put a lot of lucky people right into holiday snaps like this.

IF YOU see Andrew McCarthy on horse back, leading a group of riders along Rainbow Beach on a gorgeous sub tropical winter's day, you may throw him a friendly "How you going?”

"Living the dream,” he will probably say.

And when you look at the adventures he shares with customers from all over Australia and the world, you realise he probably is.

There must be a downside, we imagine, to providing absolute worry-free luxury camping and a horse riding adventure that will take you places you simply cannot get to any other way (including a trek across the McCarthy family properties at Goomboorian).

The experience begins with what the people at Rainbow Beach Horse Rides have done all along, taking guests for rides along the stunningly unspoiled Cooloola coastline, this time topping it off with fish (local wild caught red emperor) and chips.

Then guests and horses travel to Goomboorian and camp right on top of Mt Goomboorian, with resort standard "glamping," professionally catered country food, campfires, the best horses... the lot.

"We hire caterers to do all the cooking and washing up and another group sets up the tents.

Beach riding at its best on a beautiful Cooloola Coast winter's day.

"And each tent site has its own private view. To the west you can see right around to Widgee and Black Snake near Kilkivan.”

Andrew McCarthy makes it all look too easy.

Time for a camp fire yarn, at a camp site on top of the world.

"Some of the best horse riders in Australia have gone to him for advice.” And that's absolutely unique.