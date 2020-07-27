Live streamed pay rise debate reveals true story

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY MERV WELCH

Niggling in the Wrong Direction

I wish to correct a couple of misconceptions in my recent letter (Nibbling in the Wrong Direction) regarding the councillors’ declining their pay rise for the current year.

In that letter I expressed the view that the gesture was virtually insignificant in terms of its financial benefit to the community. And, in doing so, I implied support for councillor Warren Polley’s views.

I had not viewed the live streaming of the council debate and I apparently misinterpreted its reporting in the Gympie Times.

To my dismay, I have since learned that Cr Polley opposed the motion to forego the salary increase for this year only, and had in fact argued for its acceptance for the four year term of the council.

I find that stance unbelievably mean-spirited.

Admittedly, the financial reward has, over the years, become a major incentive for those who seek council representation, but one would hope that there still remains a vestige of the traditional ideal of serving the community.

Lest I appear to be guilty of the unkindness of “man’s ingratitude”, let me say that, while the decision to forego the salary for the year will be of small benefit to ratepayers in the current financial context, it is nonetheless appreciated as a gesture of goodwill.

Merv Welch, The Palms