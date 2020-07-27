Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie councillor Warren Polley
Gympie councillor Warren Polley
News

Live streamed pay rise debate reveals true story

Staff Writer
27th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY MERV WELCH

Niggling in the Wrong Direction

I wish to correct a couple of misconceptions in my recent letter (Nibbling in the Wrong Direction) regarding the councillors’ declining their pay rise for the current year.

In that letter I expressed the view that the gesture was virtually insignificant in terms of its financial benefit to the community. And, in doing so, I implied support for councillor Warren Polley’s views.

I had not viewed the live streaming of the council debate and I apparently misinterpreted its reporting in the Gympie Times.

READ MORE: Gympie ratepayers to feel the pain in $141 million budget

To my dismay, I have since learned that Cr Polley opposed the motion to forego the salary increase for this year only, and had in fact argued for its acceptance for the four year term of the council.

Gympie Regional councillors Bob Fredman, Warren Polley, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bruce Devereaux, Jess Milne, Dan Stewart and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon
Gympie Regional councillors Bob Fredman, Warren Polley, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bruce Devereaux, Jess Milne, Dan Stewart and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon

I find that stance unbelievably mean-spirited.

LETTER: Aloofness, anonymity of council must not be repeated

Admittedly, the financial reward has, over the years, become a major incentive for those who seek council representation, but one would hope that there still remains a vestige of the traditional ideal of serving the community.

Lest I appear to be guilty of the unkindness of “man’s ingratitude”, let me say that, while the decision to forego the salary for the year will be of small benefit to ratepayers in the current financial context, it is nonetheless appreciated as a gesture of goodwill.

Merv Welch, The Palms

gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’We can’t neglect it’: What the Rattler will cost this year

        premium_icon ’We can’t neglect it’: What the Rattler will cost this year

        News Questions continue to surround the controversial heritage train as more money is injected from council coffers

        Mystery million dollar sport spend near Gympie

        premium_icon Mystery million dollar sport spend near Gympie

        News Among projects funded in council budget is a $350k upgrade to a deadly stretch of...

        REVEALED: Goomeri back in the fold with $850k council splash

        premium_icon REVEALED: Goomeri back in the fold with $850k council splash

        News Seven months after it shut, the town’s residents finally have hope for when they...

        BREAKING: Gympie ratepayers to feel the pain in $141m budget

        premium_icon BREAKING: Gympie ratepayers to feel the pain in $141m budget

        News The council has revealed its 2020-21 budget but its not all bad news