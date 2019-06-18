Menu
Matthew Flinders against Grammar First XV rugby union match. Grammar's Max Gow kicks ahead.
News

LIVE STREAM: Don't miss schoolboys rugby union action

Shelley Strachan
by
18th Jun 2019 3:09 PM

RUGBY UNION: Sunshine Coast Secondary Schools Rugby Union grand finals will be live streamed on Wednesday.

For the first time, The Gympie Times will bring you the feature games, in collaboration with USQ's TV and Radio Broadcast team, via its website.

Teams from Sunshine Coast Grammar, Siena, St Teresa's, St John's and Matthew Flinders will be involved in main matches at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Viewers will be able to follow all the action from 4pm, when the first of four key matches will be contested.

The show piece encounter will be a much-anticipated under-18 First XV clash between Grammar and Siena from about 7.40pm.

Grammar's enjoyed a stunning run to the decider. They've won every one of their matches in fine fashion and are once again the team to beat.

They toppled Matthew Flinders 31-5 in their semi-final last week.

But Siena have some history in the competition. They captured the premiership a couple of years ago.

If you miss the matches or want to catch the best bits, the Daily will also show replays and highlights packages.

Viewers need to be a Sunshine Coast Daily subscriber to see the games.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER YET? CLICK HERE TO JOIN

Games to be live streamed at gympietimes.com.au

4pm - U15 Div 1: Grammar v Matthew Flinders

5.10pm - 2nd XV: Siena v Grammar

6.20pm - U18 Div 2: St Teresa's v St John's

7.40pm -U18 Div 1: Grammar v Siena

