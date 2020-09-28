Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

LIVE: Premier to reveal state’s virus case latest

by Jack McKay
28th Sep 2020 9:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to reveal the state's latest COVID-19 case numbers, on the day millions of Australians see their JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments cut.

The JobKeeper payment will only be extended for businesses and not-for-profits still significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while payment rates will be split into two separate tiers and gradually reduced.

Meanwhile the COVID-19 supplement added to JobSeeker payments is also due to be reduced

JobKeeper is slated to continue until March 28, while the JobSeeker top up will stay until at least the end of 2020.

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 ‘sickening’ animal cases which shocked Gympie

        Premium Content 7 ‘sickening’ animal cases which shocked Gympie

        News From a woman who posed with a possum she shot dead to two brothers whose dogs had their legs amputated, here are seven shocking cases involving animals.

        Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

        Premium Content Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

        News Four vehicles were involved in the crash

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Popular Gympie nursery eyes new expansion

        Premium Content Popular Gympie nursery eyes new expansion

        News The once run-down business is on the verge of a new era after seven years of...