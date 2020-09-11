Menu
LIVE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk COVID press conference

by Jack McKay
11th Sep 2020 9:08 AM

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will face the media to deliver details of the state's COVID-19 cases, as she faces growing backlash against her border stance in light of a number of heartbreaking first-person accounts.   WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE FROM 9AM   It comes as a slew of heartbreaking border stories come to light, including the plight of an ACT woman forced to miss her father's funeral, a dying father separated from his Sydney-based family, and the revelation that Hollywood stars are being given preferential treatment at the border.

