Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Live powerline falls on car, driver hospitalised

by Nic Darveniza
3rd Oct 2019 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman is in a serious condition after a live powerline fell onto the road, striking her car.

The 54-year-old was driving on the Sexton Hwy, southwest of Ayr, when a burning power pole caused a live power line to drop onto the road around 8pm.

Contact with the line left her with burns to her lower limbs and electrical shock.

She was transported in a serious condition to nearby Ayr Hospital, before being airlifted to Townsville Hospital for further treatment.

electric shock fallen powerline townsville

Top Stories

    Trusted businessman, rapist uncle: He left me an empty shell

    premium_icon Trusted businessman, rapist uncle: He left me an empty shell

    Crime The former owner of a Sunshine Coast dive centre lured his nephew with chocolate before raping him.

    Magistrate: Gympie crim's community service effort pathetic

    premium_icon Magistrate: Gympie crim's community service effort pathetic

    Crime 'It sounds like your client is lazy more than anything.'

    Gympie's 2019 festival set to be record-breaker

    premium_icon Gympie's 2019 festival set to be record-breaker

    Whats On Two Gympie schools shortlisted for finals.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards