LIVE POLL: What needs to be done to improve Gympie’s CBD?

What can be done to make Mary St and Gympie’s CBD more vibrant? Have your say!

GYMPIE’S CBD has an empty shopfront problem, and the local community has weighed in strongly on what needs to happen to revitalise the area going forward.

One of the main takeaways from this week’s Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast was that local businesses needed to focus on making the leap from “good” to “great”.

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce CEO Olivia Sainsbury said this could potentially be achieved by landlords lowering their rent and shops moving away from one sole tenant and into the realm of small pop-up shops sharing space.

“We’ve got a lot of great products and things but they can’t afford to rent a massive shop, and they don’t really need it,” Ms Sainsbury said at the meeting.

“We don’t want dead main streets.”

Readers were quick to have their say on what could be done to make the Gympie CBD more vibrant.

Monika Rohringer: Cheaper rent and also make it no traffic street as it’s too narrow and parking is crap. Then you can dine out on the street with more room and support local businesses. But then again will the council want that …

Kiarna Lee: I had a shop in Gympie and rent was that high vs no shop trade. I lasted 6 months before I moved out. Opened up at home and I have not looked back since. Best decision I ever made. Businesses need trade and Gympie is not a town where there is plenty of money.

Merle Welker: Anything standing empty for longer than a year needs to be charged extra rates. Rents are insane.

John McNaught: I think the major problem is that people buy online and council rates are too high.

Ruth Griffin: Parking doesn’t allow visiting many shops. Not a pleasant thing to get fined.

Pam Franz: Build a new town centre precinct and convert the existing street into a Historic Village - similar to Sovereign Hill at Ballarat.

Karen Ayers: The flood issue is a biggie. How about turning that end of Mary St into the park-like mall they seem to want to establish and move the shops to a better situation.

Isaac King: Lower the rent and fix the buildings the wiring alone is terrible.

Marg Connolly: In this economic time rents are way too dear.

