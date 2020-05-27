LIVE POLL: Vote now for the Gympie region’s best hot pie

Tanayah Sutton, Carleah Clark and Cassie Ryman with some of the mouth watering Pies for sale at the Victory Store

WINTER is prime time for toasted sandwiches, soup dinners and hot chocolates in front of the telly.

But perhaps most of all, it is the time to dig in to one of the most quintessentially Australian culinary delights; the meat pie.

Jessica Watkins enjoying a delicious pie from Needful Things – Picture: Shane Zahner

With the winter months very much knocking on the door, we put it to Gympie Times readers:

Just where can you find the tastiest combo of pastry, beef and gravy in the Gympie region that doesn't come from the supermarket freezer?

A number of local vendors got a shout out, with what looks to be some serious competition underway for a fair and square winner.

Here's what local pie enthusiasts had to say:

Corey Lou Bielby: Campbell's Bakery Cooloola Cove … great pies and great family, just the extra kgs getting put on is a little downside.

Shirley Brown: The best variety at Campbell's Bakery.

Meaghan Dean: Ross Creek Store! The Lamb Shank Pie and the Chicken and Camembert Pie are delicious.

Wayne Wilson: Needful Things are the best around here I've had. Cooly Fruit at Goldfields has good ones in their pie warmer too.

Emma Buhse: I'm kinda obsessed with the pies at the Victory Store. And I hate to mention it because now they'll always be gone.

Steve McLachlan: Tramcars. Stop there nearly every time I go that way. For over 20 years. Up there with Yatala pies.

Bruce Woody Woodstock: Beefy's pie with chips and gravy are awesome.

Julianne Munn: Needful Things at the Palms and the bakery at Yandina and the Victory Store.

What do you think? Do you agree with these nominations or has your favourite pie shop missed the boat?

Give us your thoughts by voting in our online poll before it closes at midday Thursday.