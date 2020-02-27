Live gigs you won’t want to miss in Gympie this weekend
TODAY
Gympie RSL
DON’T miss Morning Melodies with Richard Waterson in the main lounge from 10.30am.
TOMORROW
Empire Hotel
LOCAL songbird Alison Jensen will be playing live from 8-11pm.
Gympie Civic Centre
THE Live and Local Music Sessions bring together the best musical talent of the Gympie region to perform alongside featured artists. The first Live and Local session for 2020 will start at 6pm and feature Alisha Todd, Leanne Tennant, Dan Horne and Ashley Pel.
Gympie RSL
PERENNIAL favourites the Hillbilly Goats will take to the stage in the main lounge from 7.30pm for a memorable event that will have you cutting up the dancefloor.
Jockey Club Hotel
THERE’LL be no time for sleeping when DJ Dreamweaver makes the music from 8pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
YOU’RE the star with karaoke at the Mount from 7-11pm
Smithfield Street
HEAD along to Gourmet & Grooves from 5pm for some tasty treats and smooth tunes by Ethan Roberts while the kids enjoy a free jumping castle and face painting.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
THE main lounge will erupt when the 181 Duo take to the stage from 7.30pm.
Queenslander
ALOHA, it’s a Luau Party at the Queenslander from 9pm. Get dressed in your most outrageous Hawaiian shirts and dresses and the first 100 people through the door will get a welcome lei.
SUNDAY
Jockey Club Hotel
RELAX for a chilled Sunday session with Iain Harris from 2—6pm.
Mt Pleasant
BRAD Rodgers will have you relaxed and ready to take on the new working week from 1pm.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
Gympie RSL
HEAD along to the main lounge for the member’s lounge to catch Alison Jensen
performing live from 6pm.