HOMEGROWN: The Hillbilly Goats from Gympie will bring their energy and Bluegrass sound to the Gympie RSL on Friday night.
Live gigs you won’t want to miss in Gympie this weekend

Donna Jones
27th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
TODAY

Gympie RSL

DON’T miss Morning Melodies with Richard Waterson in the main lounge from 10.30am.

TOMORROW

Empire Hotel

LOCAL songbird Alison Jensen will be playing live from 8-11pm.

Gympie Civic Centre

THE Live and Local Music Sessions bring together the best musical talent of the Gympie region to perform alongside featured artists. The first Live and Local session for 2020 will start at 6pm and feature Alisha Todd, Leanne Tennant, Dan Horne and Ashley Pel.

Gympie RSL

PERENNIAL favourites the Hillbilly Goats will take to the stage in the main lounge from 7.30pm for a memorable event that will have you cutting up the dancefloor.

Jockey Club Hotel

THERE’LL be no time for sleeping when DJ Dreamweaver makes the music from 8pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

YOU’RE the star with karaoke at the Mount from 7-11pm

Smithfield Street

HEAD along to Gourmet & Grooves from 5pm for some tasty treats and smooth tunes by Ethan Roberts while the kids enjoy a free jumping castle and face painting.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

THE main lounge will erupt when the 181 Duo take to the stage from 7.30pm.

Queenslander

ALOHA, it’s a Luau Party at the Queenslander from 9pm. Get dressed in your most outrageous Hawaiian shirts and dresses and the first 100 people through the door will get a welcome lei.

SUNDAY

Jockey Club Hotel

RELAX for a chilled Sunday session with Iain Harris from 2—6pm.

Mt Pleasant

BRAD Rodgers will have you relaxed and ready to take on the new working week from 1pm.

WEDNESDAY, March 4

Gympie RSL

HEAD along to the main lounge for the member’s lounge to catch Alison Jensen

performing live from 6pm.

