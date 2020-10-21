Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

LIVE DEBATE: Trad v MacMahon in battle for South Brisbane

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Oct 2020 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Election candidates in the state's most watched seat will go head-to-head today in a must-watch debate.

Labor's Jackie Trad, Greens candidate Amy MacMahon and LNP hopeful Clem Grehan will take part in the Sky News/Courier-Mail debate for the seat of South Brisbane from noon.

It will be broadcast live here on couriermail.com.au and Sky News.

The debate comes after Ms McMahon on Friday said she's on track to dethrone former deputy Premier Ms Trad, as the crucial seat hangs in the balance.

Earlier that day Ms Trad said she still has a 'fighting chance' in a press conference, before walking away from the exclusive interview with Sky News.

South Brisbane candidates Amy MacMahon (Greens), Jackie Trad (Labor) and Clem Grehan (LNP) will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed here from noon.
South Brisbane candidates Amy MacMahon (Greens), Jackie Trad (Labor) and Clem Grehan (LNP) will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed here from noon.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks jackie trad queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        Premium Content Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        News "If you want to kill somebody, do it by car... And you walk away."

        POWER 40: Gympie’s most influential people of 2020, #30-25

        Premium Content POWER 40: Gympie’s most influential people of 2020, #30-25

        News The countdown continues as we reveal the next six most powerful and influential men...

        Army vet says he can only afford one meal a day after fine

        Premium Content Army vet says he can only afford one meal a day after fine

        Council News The man was fined $40k for illegal landclearing