Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gold Coast basketball junior Jess Petrie (right). Picture: Supplied
Gold Coast basketball junior Jess Petrie (right). Picture: Supplied
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of the Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
22nd Sep 2020 4:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The battle for a trophy is heating up as teams continue to showcase their skills on the big stage in the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-16 girls today.

Being played at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium - the home of the Southern Districts Spartans - teams from Division 1, 2 and 3 will be aiming to finish the pool stages off on a high to secure a high ranking heading into crossovers.

All the games on court one will be lifestreamed in this story.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

 

8am: Division 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Townsville Lightning

9.30am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v GC Breakers

11am: Division 1 - GC Waves v Brisbane Capitals Gold

12.30pm: Division 2 - Logan Thunder Gold v Burdekin Wildcats

2pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SD Spartans

3.30pm: Division 1 - Gladstone Power v Brisbane Capitals Gold

5pm: Division 2 - Northside Wizards 2 v Rockhampton Cyclones

Originally published as LIVE: Day 2 of the Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

basketball qld state championships sport u16 girls

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOILER: Gympie ticks over 30C for the first time this month

        Premium Content BOILER: Gympie ticks over 30C for the first time this month

        News There’s plenty more heat on the way this week.

        KILKIVAN FIRE: ‘Decide on actions to take if situation worsens’

        KILKIVAN FIRE: ‘Decide on actions to take if situation...

        News Kilkivan fire: Residents told to stay informed as multiple crews head to blaze

        Curra man caught in bikie gang sting

        Premium Content Curra man caught in bikie gang sting

        News Gympie region man with 10 leading charges during as cops execute massive drug and...

        VOTE NOW: One of these 10 dogs will be crowned Gympie’s cutest

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: One of these 10 dogs will be crowned Gympie’s...

        News Vote now for Gympie’s cutest dog out of these 10 finalists. All PHOTOS and STORY...