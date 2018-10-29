‘Arrogant’ cricket culture exposed

DISTURBING, systematic arrogance has been revealed as rife throughout Cricket Australia in key findings from independent cultural reviews following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

The reviews paint a damning picture of the Cricket Australia culture and the impact it had on the way the Australian cricket team conducted itself on the field.

Despite the findings of the Ethics Centre review, conducted by Dr Simon Longstaff, that the ball-tampering scandal can be directly linked to the toxic culture generated from Cricket Australia's highest levels, chairman David Peever declared immediately after its release that there will not be any review of the suspensions handed out to ball-tampering trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Australian cricket captain Tim Paine opened a Cricket Australia press conference on Monday by announcing a new-formed players' pact, a document that was created as a product of the player-led review chaired by former Test opener Rick McCosker.

The final details of the pact were drawn up last month after an informal meeting of the nation's most influential cricketers, male and female, and stresses the importance of fair play on and off the field.

Paine's media conference came at the same time as Cricket Australia's independent review into the wider culture of Australian cricket's governing body was released.

The review found the Cricket Australia culture is "arrogant", "bullying" and "dictatorial" in a 145-page document released on Monday.

Parts of the review were redacted to conceal the identities of respondents quoted throughout the review.

Justin Langer has the job of re-building Australian cricket.

Longstaff concluded there is a direct link between the actions of Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft during the Sandpaper cheating episode in Cape Town and the competitive, bullish culture created at executive level in Cricket Australia.

Smith and Warner are the central characters of the review - and their behaviour is seen as symptomatic of the troubled culture of professional cricket in Australia.

The review found the promotions and accolades given to Warner and Smith, despite their record number of ICC Code of Conduct strikes, reinforced a win-at-all-cost culture with no second thought to player behaviour.

"Over recent years, David Warner and Steve Smith have attracted the highest number of Code of Conduct breaches for international matches," the review said.

"However, in the last two years, both men have been honoured - suggesting that poor behaviour is not considered to be linked to the concept of poor performance."

The review also accuses Australia of failing to take accountability for its own failings that contributed to the ball tampering scandal.

"The severe punishments handed out to Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner in the wake of Newlands is cited as an example of this - where CA is seen to have failed to accept its share of the blame for what transpired," the review found.

It came after Cricket Australia in March handed down record bans to Smith (12 months), Warner (12 months) and Bancroft (nine months).

The report highlights concerns about the "commericalisation of cricket", a win-at-all costs mentality, "multiple instances of disrespect running through CA", the "normalisation of verbal abuse in Australian men's cricket" and that the "incidence of verbal abuse extends beyond player behaviour".

The executive summary notes that "CA is perceived to say one thing and do another".

The most common description of CA is as "arrogant" and "controlling". The core complaint is that the organisation does not respect anyone other than its own. Players feel that they are treated as commodities.

"The ball-tampering incident can be seen as an aberration. It can be dismissed as the failure of a handful of players," the review found.

"However, to think this would be mistaken. We have spoken with players who are reluctant to challenge the errant behaviour of their teammates - just in case it puts them off their game and leads to a loss.

The executive summary also concluded: "Australian cricket has lost its balance and has stumbled badly.

"The reputation of the game of cricket, as played by men, has been tainted."

Peever said his administration accepts responsibility for its role in the deteriorating character of Australian cricket.

Peever admitted the 2011 Argus Review, which further emphasised Australian Cricket's victory-obsessed culture, was twisted to the point that on-field success became the only measuring stick in Australian cricket.

"In the process of that we probably didn't put as much emphasis as we should have on the spirit on the game."

Every measure suggested by The Ethics Centre has either been accepted by CA's board or is under consideration, with the exception of a request that Test and ODI players are excused from playing Twenty20 Internationals to ensure they are available for at least two Sheffield Shield games and one grade game per summer.

Steve Smith after returning to Sydney.

The review calls on umpires to be empowered to remove players from the field in Tests, first-class and grade games after one informal warning in cases of continuous abusive sledging, and that players penalised for on-field behaviour should not be eligible for awards like the Allan Border medal.

"People expressed deep regret over CA's tolerance of poor behaviour among elite male cricketers and the origination's consistent failure to hold players accountable," the review noted.

"A lack of appropriate sanctions, including the absence of 'call out culture', has allowed behaviour by players and coaches to diverge from community standards.

"A culture of disrespect for the opposition, as seen in the common practice of abusive sledging, runs through Australian domestic and international cricket, to a degree not practised by other nations.

"There is nothing enjoyable or fraternal about abuse. It is simply crude and brutal." The review suggests tweaking player performance bonuses (linked to winning and world rankings); and that formal leadership training be provided so players can improve their "capacity to display moral courage".

The review recommends the minutes of CA board meetings are published (subject to issues of confidentiality), the code of conduct includes reference to CA's behavioural blueprint, and that sledging is included under CA's anti-harassment code for players and support staff.

THE ETHICS CENTRE'S KEY CRICKET RECOMMENDATIONS

Cricket Australia's Chairman David Peever.

NOT ACCEPTED RECOMMENDATION

Recommendation 16 Members of Australian Test and One Day teams be excused from playing International T20 cricket to the extent necessary for them to play Sheffield Shield and Grade cricket as per recommendation 15.

CA response: This recommendation if not accepted. CA will continue to select the best available team for International Cricket taking into account CA's selection policy and the Players' Pact, including T20 Internationals.

RECOMMENDATIONS UNDER CONSIDERATION

R7 That the practice of umpires rating the sportsmanship of all Grade, State and National Teams be reinforced as mandatory best practice and that, at the end of each match, the umpires' formal assessment of the sportsmanship show by each team:

7.1 Be published along with the name of any player whose conduct the umpires deem to have been exemplary.

CA response: This recommendation is under consideration and there are some challenges to implementation, such as CA not being responsible for, or in control of International Cricket.

CA will review the Spirit of Cricket awards in conjunction with State & Territory Cricket Associations and the ACA. CA will discuss these processes further with the ICC.

R8 In Test, Sheffield Shield and Grade matches, following at least one informal warning. Umpires be empowered to exclude players from the field of play, for set periods of time and with immediate effort, as a penalty for:

8.1 Continuous abusive sledging (after one warning)

8.2 Deliberate breaches of the Laws of Cricket, or

8.3 Deliberate conduct inconsistent with the Spirit of Cricket (after one formal warning)

CA response: This recommendation is under consideration and there are some challenges to implementations, such as CA not being responsible for, or in control of International Cricket, and the potential impact on the official status of matches in Australia (eg: first class cricket)

R11 The current performance bonus (linked to match wins, series wins and world rankings) be converted into a payment, without loss of player's current remuneration, in recognition of:

11.1 Contributions to the maintenance and development of grass-roots cricket

11.2 Positive relationships with fans, sponsors etc

CA response: CA will continue to work with the ACA and players to improve performance bonus structures. CA will consider and review remuneration structures of other sports to consider best practice in remuneration policies.

R15 Players of CA contracts be encouraged and enabled to maintain active involvement with Sheffield Shield and Grade cricket. Except when playing major series abroad, players on CA contracts should be made available to the relevant State and Territory Associations, if selected, to play a minimum of two entire Sheffield Shield matches and one Grade match per Australian summer.

CA response: This recommendation is under consideration and there are some challenges to implementation, such as ensuring CA selects the best available team for International Cricket taking into account CA's selection policy and the Players' Pact, as well as ensuring the players' health and wellbeing. CA will actively look for additional opportunities for players to maintain connections with State and Premier cricket without committing to a minimum number of matches, in consultation with State & Territory Cricket Associations and the ACA.

R20 Subject to issues of confidentiality (commercial and otherwise) the Board of CA publish the minutes of its meetings (eg: as is done by the Board of Control of Cricket in India).

CA response: We note this recommendation and while CA will not be publishing minutes of board meetings, CA will review mechanisms to provide greater transparency. CA's key priority is to communicate transparency with State & Territory Cricket Associations following board meetings. The CA Board will consider publishing media releases on key outcomes from Board meetings.

R35 CA commission a review of its HPU - and associated programs - to ensure that they are responsive to the need for highly skilled, ethical players - with the skill and maturity to exercise personal discretion and responsibility - who are not merely compliant.

CA response: CA's high performance function operates as part of the broader high performance system across Australian cricket. When the future strategy for the high performance system is developed by CA in collaboration with State and Territory Cricket Associations, opportunities to improve the current approach to high performance will be considered. CA and State & Territory Cricket Associations will consult with the ACA when developing the future strategy.

R36 Employees overseeing or working within the HPU be banned from participating in industrial negotiations with players.

CA response: This recommendation is under consideration. CA will consider the appropriate team to be involved in MOU negotiations in conjunction with State & Territory Cricket Associations.

ACCEPTED RECOMMENDATIONS

R1 Australian Cricket establish, as a standing body, an Ethics Commission

1.1 To be comprised of three persons - with at least one male and one female member.

1.2 Nominated by the Board of CA.

1.3 Appointed only with the unanimous agreement of:

1.3.1 Each State and Territory Association

1.3.2 The Australian Cricketers' Association

1.3.3 Cricket Umpires Australia.

1.4 The purpose of Australian Cricket Ethics Commission would be to hold all participants in Australian Cricket accountable to the ethical foundations for the game as played in Australia in accordance with How We Play, the Spirit of Cricket, the Laws of Cricket - and any successor documents that establish ethics standards for the game.

1.5 The Australian Cricket Ethics Commission would have no formal powers. Its influence would lie solely in its capacity, in private and/or in public, to approve or disapprove of:

1.5.1 Certain practices occurring on or off the field of play, or in the administration of the game

1.5.2 The conduct of organisations involved in the governance, management or advancement of cricket in Australia

R2 Australian Cricket establish the Australian Cricket Council - a consultative body that will bring together cricket's major stakeholders, twice per year, to consider issues or strategic significance to the game. The Council would:

2.1 Meet twice per year

2.2 Be comprised of the Chairs of CA, State and Territory Associations, ACA and Cricket Umpires Association

2.3 Be chaired by CA

2.4 Be a forum for consultation, deliberation and voluntary agreement where consensus can be found

2.5 Require CA to consider establishing a mechanism for consulting with cricket's fan base - with the intention of developing a mechanism by which the views of fans can inform the deliberations of the Australian Cricket Council.

R3 State and Territory Associations be engaged with the intention of ensuring a consistent ethical foundation for all of Australian cricket. State and Territory Associations should be asked to explain the reason for insisting on any divergence of material significance.

R4 Honours - such as the Allan Border Medal - take into account a player's character and behaviour as well as their performance in batting and bowling (akin to the Brownlow Medal for best and fairest in the AFL). In line with this, players who have been penalised for poor on-field behaviour should not be eligible for major awards. Additionally, the status of the Richie Benaud Spirit of Cricket Awards should be elevated

R5 The How We Play Awards take into consideration alignment with those elements within the Spirit of Cricket not otherwise covered in How We Play

R6 CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), within a period of 30 days, commence a process by which they establish a constructive working relationships. This process may

6.1 Require the assistance of a mediator

6.2 Involve preliminary confidence-building measures

6.3 Require CA and ACA to respectively ensure that their representatives be committed to and capable of moving the relationship to a positive setting.

R9 There be a conscious and sustained investment in a program to elevate the status of and respect for umpires across all forms of the game of cricket - and amongst all age groups

R10 CA, State and Territory Associations use their best endeavours to ensure that cricket pitches and prepared in a manner that:

10.1 Allows batting and bowling sides a fair opportunity to complete effectively, and

10.2 Maintains regional variety and diversity of playing surfaces

R12 There be a core consistence (a clear 'family resemblance') between How We Play, the Spirit of Cricket and any additional Ethical Framework applying to elite players (such as is being developed by McCosker and Collins).

R13 The role of vice-captain be 'de-coupled' from that of 'heir apparent' for the captaincy. The captain should be able to rely on the loyal support of the vice-captain. Rivals for the role of captain should be given leadership development and opportunities to demonstrate leadership in other roles (eg: by captaining sides in different forms of the game)

R14 Players with leadership aspirations or capacity should undertake formal leadership training - including processes to improve their capacity to display moral courage

R17 In regard to Test, Shield, ODI and T20 players, and consistent with CA's Duty of Care, there should be consultation between the player, medical specialist, team captain and chairman of selectors before any decision is made to "rest" that player on medical grounds.

R18 The leadership of CA accepts its share of responsibility for the circumstances that gave rise to the ball-tampering incident at Newlands - not as a matter of direct, personal culpability but as a demonstration of responsible leadership and accountability.

R19 The Board of CA appoint a standing committee for Ethics and Culture

R21 All Board papers include a formal section evaluating the ethical implications of proposed policies, practices, agreements or delegations. The assessment of ethical implications should identify key stakeholders, how their interests are likely to be affected and demonstrate how the proposal (s) are consistent with CA's declared purpose, values and principles

R22 The Board of CA be subject to the organisation's Code of Conduct

R23 CA investigate and seek advice to determine if the management of players' physical and emotional well-being has been consistent with the organisation's legal and moral obligations, including its duty of care

R24 CA's review its risk assessment system in order to ensure that risks arising from poor player behaviours are correct gauged and managed

R25 CA address issues of clarity in relation to How We Play

R26 All of CA's Code of Conduct make specific reference to How We Play

R27 CA amend it's Anti-Harassment Code for Players and Player Support Personnel so that the definition of 'harassment' is expanded to include abusive sledging.

R28 CA make explicit (in documentation etc) a general prohibition against conduct that might reasonably be perceived as bullying

R29 CA develop and disseminate practical guidance on how to identify and manage ethical dilemmas

R30 The management of players joining and leaving elite teams to be improved so that the processes are respectful and compassionate

R31 CA's performance reviews and bonus scheme (s) be harmonised so that all versions take into account ethical and behavioural considerations as a basis for potential reward

R32 Executive remuneration be linked to performance measures relating to the culture of CA and - to a lesser degree - to the culture of cricket in Australia

R33 CA senior management receive additional training to develop their communication skills

R34 CA set and publish a target for achieving greater diversity (including but not limited to gender diversity) within its executive ranks

R37 The HPU be responsible for and resourced to develop, not just the physical, mental and emotional attributed of players - but also their characters in the line with an ethos of playing 'hard but fair'

R38 The Board of CA appoint the national selectors in consultation with the Australian team captain and coach

R39 The General Manager, Team Performance Unit be an ad hoc adviser to the Australian team selectors

R40 Selectors be required to take account of a player's character as well as their skills as a cricketer when making a selection

R41 CA actively engage with the ICC to adopt those of these recommendations relevant to developing, maintaining and enforcing high ethical standards across international cricket.

- with AAP