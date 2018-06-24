LIVE COVERAGE: State of Origin game two

Welcome to our live coverage of State of Origin Game 2 at ANZ Stadium.

NSW is potentially just 80 minutes away from wrestling back State of Origin supremacy and ending Queensland's dynasty of dominance. The Maroons must win in Game 2 at ANZ Stadium to send the series to a decider in Brisbane. Kick off is from 7.50pm (AEST) at Sydney Olympic Park where a cool, dry night will greet players with a top of 12C.

LIVE UPDATES:

6pm

Blues get police clearance, create anarchy at ANZ Stadium

Freddy loves those steps.

Blues coach Brad Fittler's bold plan for NSW players to break with tradition and walk from their Sydney Olympic Park hotel to ANZ Stadium across the road created extraordinary scenes at Sydney Olympic Park.

Just as the Blues walked to the MCG for the series opener in Melbourne, Fittler on Saturday made the call for his team to replicate the same move on Sunday night.

The plan saw NSW stars walk from the Pullman Hotel across the road to the Olympic Stadium just over two hours before kick-off.

However, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday Fittler was only allowed to introduce his plan after the team's security advisers and NSW Police give it the all clear.

The walk is only 200m for the Blues players, but they have always been forced to take a bus to the stadium to avoid any headaches before the start of previous Origin encounters at ANZ Stadium.

According to the report, the Blues practiced the walk on Saturday ahead of their final training session on ANZ Stadium.

They walked to the eastern side of the ground and then caught golf buggies underneath the stadium through a tunnel system to the Blues' change rooms on the western side of the stadium.

They were spotted walking through an incredible sea of blue outside ANZ Stadium with the NRL announcing on Sunday afternoon Game 2 is officially a sellout and a crowd of up to 83,000 is expected.

5.30pm

Johns tips Slater masterclass

NSW assistant coach Andrew Johns has sigled out returning fullback Billy Slater as the man most likely to cause the Blues headaches in Game 2.

Johns told The Sunday Footy Show Slater's experience in the Origin arena marks him as the dangerman for NSW.

He also believes Storm playmaker Cameron Munster has the potential to break the game open with individual brilliance for the Maroons.

"I think it's split between him, (Munster) and Billy Slater coming back from that hamstring injury," Johns said.

"I think he'll organise the side better and put more question marks in particular to the NSW left-side defence of (James) Maloney and Latrell Mitchell.

"I also think Cameron Munster, every time I see him play, he's so dangerous. He knows when to run, knows when to pass and when he decides to run he's just so strong."

5pm

Sellout for Origin II at ANZ Stadium

A crowd of more than 80,000 is expected to watch NSW attempt to clinch the State of Origin series on home soil with the NRL announcing Sunday night's match at ANZ Stadium is sold out.

The only tickets still available are a limited number of $35 restricted view seats, which were released on Sunday morning.

"There has been enormous interest in the stand alone Sunday night State of Origin and that's reflected in the fact it is now a sell-out," said NRL CEO Todd Greeberg.

"The fact that there will be close to 10,000 interstate travellers in the crowd is another real positive."

4.30pm

Maroons enforcer cleard for take off

He’s pretty excited.

Queensland enforcer Dylan Napa has finally been given the green light to play in Sunday night's State of Origin game two in Sydney.

Maroons assistant Josh Hannay said on Sunday morning Napa was still not 100 per cent fit but he would nurse his injured ankle through a match Queensland must win to keep the series alive.

"It is hard to place a percentage on the injury but he has done everything asked of him this week - he is ready to go," he said.

Hannay disagreed that the NSW forwards outmuscled Queensland in game one in Melbourne but believed Napa would help the Maroons pack respond to the series- opening loss.

"I don't think they (NSW pack) were as dominant as what has been said in the media," Hannay said.

"I thought we held our gloves up and held our own at certain stages. It's about maintaining that dominance for longer periods tonight.

"(But) there were periods where our middle was disappointed with the way they handled it.

"The threat NSW poses is their speed and their little men through the middle. We just need our middles to handle that." Hannay said veteran fullback Billy Slater was primed to make an impact in his landmark 30th Origin match after missing game one through injury. "We did a little presentation for Billy last night just to acknowledge this is his 30th - he is one of the greatest to ever wear the Maroons jersey," Hannay said.

"He's highly motivated to go out there tonight and do his job for Queensland. "He will put in a big performance. The key is that the other 16 back him up." Hannay claimed there was no pressure on brilliant 20-year-old bench utility Kalyn Ponga, who will make his keenly-awaited Origin debut for Queensland. "There's no pressure at all. He is coming into an environment he will own for the next 10 to 15 years," Hannay said.

"This is the start of his Origin journey. We have all the confidence in the world that when he is injected he will make a real difference." Hannay admitted the Maroons were nervous as they tried to extend their stunning run of 11 series wins in 12 years in their first season without retired greats Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston.

"Yeah but NSW would be nervous too," Hannay said of rookie coach Brad Fittler's Blues.

"There is a lot on the line, two new football sides trying to make their mark on State of Origin.

"We know what is in front of us. It will be a tough task but our preparation has been faultless and that gives us great confidence coming into tonight."

