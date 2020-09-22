LIVE: Premier confirms no new cases in Qld

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland has had no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, increasing the possibility of eased restrictions in the southeast.

It means there are 16 active cases in the Sunshine State.

WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE FROM 9.30AM

There have also been more than 4000 tests conducted in the previous testing period.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that from 1am on October 1, there would be new post codes added to the border zone with NSW.

It has been 12 days since there was a known case of COVID in the community.

There are roughly 152,000 people who live in those post codes that will be added to the border zone.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Queensland would safety shift the border zone to allow about 152,000 people who live in northern NSW to travel to the state "relatively freely".

The changes will come into effect at 1am October.

Mr Miles said the small number of cases in northern NSW made it safe to add these new post codes to the border zone.

He said if Queensland has two further two days of no community transmission, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will consider easing restrictions in the Greater Brisbane region.

"That's in stark contrast to what is happening in the rest of the world," he said.

A decision on whether to lift the 10-person limit on southeast Queensland homes and restrictions at aged care facilities could be made as early as this Thursday.

Queenslanders are eagerly awaiting a decision on whether restrictions on gatherings and visiting aged care homes and hospitals will be lifted, potentially as soon as this weekend.

That will be dependent on no new COVID-19 cases recorded outside of quarantine in the next two days, according to Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

"Thursday would be 14 days after the last case thought to be infectious in the community," Mr Miles said.

"So that's an appropriate review point."

Since August 22, gatherings in southeast Queensland have been restricted to 10, and to 30 everywhere else in the state.

On that same Saturday, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young put restrictions on visiting aged care homes and hospitals after a cluster emerged in Brisbane's west.

Previously, Dr Young has set a two week requirement for restrictions to be reviewed, and possibly eased.

Originally published as LIVE: Case update as restriction changes on the cards