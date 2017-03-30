28°
LIVE BLOG: 'We've never seen anything like this'

Madura McCormack, Jodie Munro O’Brien, Chris Clarke | 30th Mar 2017 10:54 AM Updated: 12:33 PM

AS PARTS of Brisbane and the southeast disappear under water and roads become impassable, residents are capturing the drama as it unfolds.

Multiple roads have been closed, all schools from Agnes Water to the NSW border are also closed, as well as multiple businesses. Live updates on all closures can be found here.

Scott Martin has recently moved into his high-set Queenslander home on Longlands St, East Brisbane and has not yet experienced a rain event like this.
 

 

Water quickly rose in the street, engulfing parked cars and motorbikes and gushing into the yards of the nearby homes.

"We've only just moved here from Sydney, so this is our first experience in the rain like this," Mr Martin said from the balcony of his house as water flowed underneath.

"The neighbours have kept us informed about what's gone on in the past."

Mr Martin said he knew the rain was coming, but was still not expecting so much of it.

"We are as prepared as we can be but there was nothing much we could do," he said.

"We knew it was coming but we didn't know how bad it would be."

The couple's washing machine and dryer downstairs had been lifted up higher than usual in preparation for the weather event, but not high enough as water swirled by.

Luckily Mr Martin had moved his car higher up the street earlier in the day.

Aerial photos of the damage done by now ex-tropical cyclone Debbie are emerging.

Authorities are reporting road closures as they happen, check the blog below for the latest updates and news.

 

BETWEEN 150mm-200mm is predicted to fall on the region in the next two days, and roads are expected to be closed due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Neil Rd at Mooloolah.

Authorities are reporting road closures as they happen,

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!