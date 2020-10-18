Menu
The first ever Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior champions will be crowned today as schools compete in the inaugural tournament final WATCH IT LIVE HERE.
Basketball

LIVE: Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament finals

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Oct 2020 7:06 AM
The first ever Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior champions will be crowned today as schools compete in the inaugural tournament final.

After three days of fierce competition, it all comes down to this as Queensland's up and coming hoops talents showcase their skills on the big stage.

The Courier Mail has all the action from Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre's court two live here, including the bronze medal playoffs as well as the boys and girls championship games.

 

FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Div 1 - 7/8 playoff

9.20am: Girls Div 1 - 7/8 playoff

10.40am: Boys Div 1 - 13/14 playoff

12pm: Girls Div 1 - Bronze Medal Game

1.20pm: Boys Div 1 - Bronze Medal Game

2.40pm: Girls Div 1 - Championship Game

4pm: Boys Div 1 - Championship Game

