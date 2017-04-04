27°
Second cyclone possible, but BOM isn't worried just yet

Inge Hansen
1st Apr 2017 11:30 AM Updated: 3rd Apr 2017 10:57 AM

RUMOURS of a tropical low forming in the Coral Sea next week could potentially be true but according to the Bureau of Meteorology, there was nothing to be worried about.

Senior forecaster Michelle Berry said in the short term, there was no indication of a tropical cyclone forming in the Coral Sea in the next five to seven days.

"We're still in the midst of tropical cyclone season so we're still monitoring very carefully (but) there's nothing significant forming," she said.

CLICK HERE AND FOLLOW TOPIC TO RECEIVE ALL THE LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE'S AFTERMATH

Ms Berry said ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie was still in the process of moving further away from Queensland.

"We may see a trough forming in the later parts of next week in the coral sea," she said.

"There's a very weak trough out near the Solomon Islands (and) we may see a weak low forming off that trough next week but there's no indication of it forming significantly."

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bureau of meteorology cyclone debbie editors picks flooding

RUMOURS of a tropical low forming in the Coral Sea next week could potentially be true but according to BOM, there was nothing to be worried about.

Post Your Ad Here!