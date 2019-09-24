Brownlow 2019 | Little star Isla Roscrow steals red carpet

The Brownlow Medal is the AFL's night of nights but the biggest star came in the littlest package.

While the WAGs generally dominate the red carpet, a new face was the star as 2018 Auskicker of the Year Isla Roscrow delivered a brilliant segment on the Channel 7 coverage.

Chatting with the AFL's biggest stars, Isla was a huge hit.

Replay the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final in full on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The eight-year old was unperturbed as she rubbed shoulders with the AFL's who's who.

She asked retiring Hawk Jarryd Roughead "why do you think you got invited to the Brownlow?" to which he replied: "I think it's my last year as a Hawks player so I think they felt sorry for me that I was never going to come again".

She caught out Carlton rookie sensation Sam Walsh when she asked him about winning the Rising Star.

Walsh said he was "pumped" before Isla said "If I was the number one draft pick I'd think 'I think I might have a chance actually'."

She got Blues star Patrick Cripps to say "I'm going to win for sure". He may have been joking but it proved to be a curse with Fremantle's Nat Fyfe winning his second Brownlow by six points ahead of Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield and Cripps another point back after setting a record pace early.

Isla Roschow gets her mum a hug from Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli.

She got her mum a hug from Marcus Bontempelli and dished out her own hug to Cats star Joel Selwood.

Then came the most brutal moment of the red carpet.

As part of her prize as 2018 Auskicker of the Year, Selwood was one of Isla's personal footy mentors in 2019. But he's also known for his head knocks.

After her head, Isla asked: "How's your head?"

Selwood replied: "Good. How's it look?"

Isla cut him deep with one word: "Bad."

Ice cold from Isla.

He also gave some advice to breakout AFLW star Tayla Harris, telling her to "be yourself and if you want to ask a question, just go for it".

The segment was well received with the little star getting plenty of support from Twitter.

Get Isla to host the rest of this #Brownlow — Megan Hustwaite (@MeganHustwaite) September 23, 2019

Isla's appearance a perfectly timed burst of cheer given how badly the wheels fall off our season from this point onwards. #Brownlow — Sam Tomlin (@SamTomlin539) September 23, 2019

Yep. Out of a job soon 👏👏👏😭 https://t.co/kUlD2bkQ40 — Jacqueline Felgate (@Jacquifelgate) September 23, 2019

Isla for rising star #BrownlowMedal — Ryan Northover (@RyanNorthover) September 23, 2019

Give that little Auskicker a job! hahahahahaha #Brownlow — Paige Cardona 🦊🏉 (@paigecardona) September 23, 2019

Hopefully this isn't the last we hear of Isla. Bruce McAvaney can't commentate forever.