'Little Italy' comes to Rainbow

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS: Language teacher Elisa Mele-Seul soaks up some of the unique Italian style at Emilia's Cafe in Gympie last week but she hopes to immerse her students in a Little Italy they have created at Arcobaleno's on the Beach at Rainbow Beach. Troy Jegers

LANGUAGE teacher Elisa Mele-Seul is bringing Italy to Rainbow Beach and connecting a community in the process.

Mrs Mele-Seul's goal is to break down the barriers between her neighbours by helping them to embrace a culture different from their own.

The members of her class, which meets every Wednesday evening, range in age from mid-30s to 82 years old and are teaching her something about the community she has now become a member of while she teaches them to appreciate all things Italian.

"This is a young town but it does feel like an old community,” she said.

Mrs Mele-Seul's approach is an informal one, in which she encourages her pupils to give it a try and not worry too much about perfecting the details.

"I'm trying to keep it real and get them comfortable,” she said.

"Grammar rules kill the language.”

One of the ways she is helping to keep it fun is by immersing her students, once a month, into a version of Italy created by Arcobaleno (Arco's) on the Beach Italian Restaurant in Rainbow Beach.

"Arcobaleno means rainbow in Italian,” she said.

This immersive environment is designed to be fun and a little challenging.

"But I'm trying to not overwhelm them,” she said.

"This is training for the brain and an alternative to activities such as fishing, camping, four-wheel driving and surfing.”

Plus, there are the obvious advantages to a tourist hub having a bilingual community.

"We have people visit here from all across the world,” Mrs Mele-Seul said.

"I'm offering something that can help with this as well as adapting the wellness and well-being around the town. This is a way to connect the people and have them support one another.”

Mrs Mele-Seul can speak and teach all of the Italian dialects, Spanish and French and, of course, English, and received her qualifications from the oldest university in the world - University of Padova.

She travelled extensively across Europe before meeting her husband in Australia and settling in Rainbow Beach to raise their daughter.

Her daughter is one of the driving reasons she wants to connect the community.

"What is it they say, 'it takes a village to raise a child'? I say 'plant a seed and the harvest will come',” she said.