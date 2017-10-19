'Little hope' of anything but jail for serial DV offender: court

EXILE: A serial domestic violence offender has lost his "right to live among us” after bieng jailed in Gympie Magistrates Court.

A MAN with a four-state criminal record, including noted violence against women, yesterday lost his "right to live among us”.

Gympie magistrate M Baldwin said she held "no great hope” the man would ever change.

The community was "sick to death of domestic violence and its effects on children, people (in general) police, hospital staff and the whole of the community, because some people can't accept the law,” she said.

She described the man's 43 domestic violence breaches in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as "blatant, calculated and premeditated and a complete thumb-the-nose at the power of the community, through the court”.

"If you're going to behave this way, you get the red card, you go to jail,” she said, sentencing the South Australian man, 49, to nine months jail, including nearly seven months already served.

And although the man will be out of jail just before Christmas, he will still be subject to multiple 12-month sentences, suspended for five years and a Domestic Violence Order now extended for five years, with an additional court-ordered no contact provision.

"It means it's sayonara to that relationship,” the magistrate said, adding that it "might be a blessing in disguise”.

"At the end of the day, you're the sitting duck.

"She's not going to jail for nine months, with five years of facing another 12 months.

"You have some inherent problems with violence against women,” she said, urging the man to seek help while on parole and warning him he faced the prospect of spending most of his life in jail.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence legislation, appeared in the Gympie court by video link from jail and hung his head during Mrs Baldwin's sentencing remarks.

The court was told he had criminal history in New South Wales, Western Australia and South Australia as well as Queensland.

"At the end of the day, you sit languishing in jail.”

She said it would do little good for the man to try to convince her that he wanted to change.

"It's only the person in the mirror who you have to convince.

"That you would choose to spend a lot of your life in jail just defies understanding,” she said.