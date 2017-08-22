27°
Little Haven would love one of the Rattler millions

Letter to the Editor by Merv Welch | 22nd Aug 2017 8:52 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

CONGRATULATIONS to Councillor Glen Hartwig on his forthright criticism of the financial management of major council projects (Gympie Times, Saturday, August 12).

Cr Hartwig described recent statements by the Mayor and CEO that the Rattler is "within budget " as a new form of "shopping centre” financial management.

In essence it seems that the budget is an evolutionary concept which expands to contain increasing and unexpected costs so that all projects remain "within budget”.

It is an alarming phenomenon for ratepayers.

Cr Hartwig claims that it is this approach to financial management that brought the aquatic centre to completion "within budget " and will do the same for the Rattler.

This, despite the initial costing of the Rattler revival being no more than $10.8 million and the "current " costing, he claims , being closer to $15 million than $12 million.

His analysis of the initial and ongoing costs of maintaining the Rattler seemed comprehensive and credible - and , to say the least, daunting.

Cr Hartwig is clearly sceptical of of the wisdom of the huge investment in the Rattler and asks "..what could we have done with that $15 million?”

I immediately thought of how far the noble volunteers at Little Haven would stretch even one of those high risk millions.

The good news for all of us is that there is a live one up there on council. And , it might be observed, that is thanks not to some shopping centre coincidence but to the collective wisdom of the voters in Division 2.

Merv Welch,

The Palms.

Gympie Times

Topics:  glen hartwig gympie council letters to the editor rattler

