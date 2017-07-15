Little Haven needs more from Cameron Dick than pat on back

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE APPRECIATE the GT's advocating on our behalf (The Gympie Times, July 13, 2017) but let me reassure the community Little Haven is not going away any time soon.

Nor are we about to accept the advice of QHealth to limit admissions to our service, draw in the areas we service or only accept patients in the last three months of life.

Our model of care is gold standard.

This community has supported our service so well for so many years we will continue to honour our commitment of being there for anyone in our community who needs us.

Our committee has identified this tipping point, where the gap in funding is greater than this community's ability to bridge it - and we have prepared for it.

However, it's time now to put pressure on all levels of government to provide us with a more equitable share of the palliative funding they receive from the Commonwealth Government for community-based care to ensure our long term sustainability.

Little Haven has served Qhealth so well for so long - time they started to acknowledge that -not just with a pat on the back but with secure funding.

Any help in putting pressure on Cameron Dick the Health Minister by sharing how Little Haven has helped local families would be greatly appreciated.

health@ministerial.qld.gov.au

Sue Manton,

Little Haven Palliative Care,

Gympie