Little Gympie stars to shine in new pantomime

The cast of the Gingerbread Girl - a new pantomine to be performed by members on the Gympie Theatre Association. CONTRIBUTED

LAST year Gympie Theatre Association brought you the short play G'olden Days in collaboration with Gympie's G150 birthday celebrations.

This year a talented junior cast will hit the stage again, for an adapted version of The Gingerbread Girl by D.M. Larson.

"Since the start of rehearsals in April, the children have learnt so much about acting, singing and dancing and the production team is so impressed with their talent and eagerness to learn,” director Jodie Bell said.

"As soon as they got their roles they jumped straight in.

" We are all having so much fun and are so excited to bring this show to Gympie.”

Performances will be held in the Fossicker's Room at the Gympie Civic Centre from July 12-15.

With a cast of 31 amazingly talented children aged five years and up, this show is not to be missed.

Tickets are available from Go Vita Gympie, 46 Duke Street and cost $6 for children, $12 for adults and $10 concession.