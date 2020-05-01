Little girl saved by grandfather in ‘freak accident’

A GRANDFATHER's quick response has saved a little girl after she was attacked by her family dog in what has been described as a "freak accident".

Tianna McMillan was in her backyard at New Auckland with her two daughters Aryanna-Ann, 3, and Summer-Lee, 1, when the family dog suddenly attacked Aryanna-Ann last Wednesday.

"It happened so quickly," Ms McMillan said.

Ms McMillan attempted to restrain the dog with her knee while trying to help Aryanna-Ann.

"I was screaming out for help," she said.

It was luck Ms McMillan's stepfather was home and heard the commotion.

He managed to break the dog away from the child so Ms McMillan could help her daughter.

"I'm so grateful to my stepdad, if he wasn't here things would be completely different right now," she said.

Aryanna-Ann was taken to Gladstone Hospital where she underwent surgery for significant head injuries.

Doctors had to cut off her hair to get the full picture of the damage done.

Ms McMillan was surprised at how well her daughter handled the whole incident.

"You would think there was nothing wrong with her how well she's handled it," she said.

"She has handled it 10 times better than I have.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat, I'm constantly watching her even though I know she's OK."

Despite being injured, Aryanna-Ann had made emergency services smile.

She had even received a Certificate of Bravery from the nurses.

"She got given a teddy bear by the police officer and she was smitten over that," Ms McMillan said.

"One of the surgeons gave her the bandana on her head.

"She's been loving the attention."

After two nights in the hospital, Aryanna-Ann was released today.

While the family surrendered the dog to council, Ms McMillan does not blame the family pet they had for 10 years. She did not wish to disclose the breed of the dog.

"The dog is not to blame, my child's not to blame, no one is to blame, it's just one big accident," she said.

Ms McMillan said it was the scariest thing she had experienced in her life.

"I'm still shaking even thinking about it," she said.

Ms McMillan was grateful her little girl was OK, and was looking forward to a proper night's sleep.

"You don't realise how strong you are until you're put in a situation like that," she said.

"Words cannot explain the feeling that I still have my baby girl."

Gladstone Regional Council confirmed it had been made aware of the incident and the dog had been surrendered.