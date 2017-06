DISNEY FRIENDS: Getting into the spirit of the Disney theme for this year's Relay for Life at the launch of the Gympie event at Kitiwah Place Early Learning Centre yesterday is Gympie Relay for Life patron, Mayor Mick Curran (centre), with (back from left) Linda Gould, Cancer Council Qld's Leah Bromich, Lee-Ann Hendry, (front) Sienna Waldon, Ciara Davis, Oscar Pescue, Louella Hendry, Zara Willmott and Rachel Dan.

The Gympie event's patron, Mayor Mick Curran, was on hand for the launch.

The 2017 Gympie Relay For Life will be held on October 28-29 at Gympie Soccer Fields.

Early bird registration is $20 per person and ends August 4.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.