'Little Big Shot' accepts prime cattle prize at Gympie Show

PRIME cattle judge Graeme Wicks was throughly impressed with the animals presented at this year's Gympie Show.
"The whole line up has been exceptional. Even though the numbers are down this year, I'm really impressed by the quality,” he said.
There were seven new exhibitors in the section this year including the Brooks family who took out a new prize for Best New Exhibitor.
The Thompson Brothers from Nanango also had a good showing with the Champion Pasture Fed exhibit while Lindsay Blanch and his family took out a number of first and second place ribbons in the Grain Fed weight categories.
The Vollmerhausen family also collected a number of first place ribbons for single steers and heifers.
The Grand Champion Prime exhibit was a milk tooth limosine steer exhibited by J & M Livingstone.
Now a minor celebrity after his appearance on Channel 7's Little Big Shots as a cattle auctioner, young Jack Lyons was on hand to collect the winning ribbon on behalf of Jason Livingstone, who is also his uncle.