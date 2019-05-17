'Little Big Shot' accepts prime cattle prize at Gympie Show

Jack Lyons (centre) accepts the awards for Grand Champion Prime Beast on behalf of his uncle Jason Livingstone from judge Graeme Wicks (left) and prime steward Michael Connolly.

Jack Lyons (centre) accepts the awards for Grand Champion Prime Beast on behalf of his uncle Jason Livingstone from judge Graeme Wicks (left) and prime steward Michael Connolly. Donna Jones

PRIME cattle judge Graeme Wicks was throughly impressed with the animals presented at this year's Gympie Show.

Young Jack Lyons receiving the award for his uncle, Jason Livingstone for the milk tooth limousine steer behind which won Grand Champion Prime beast, from judge Graeme Wicks while a representative from the sponsor for the event looks on. Donna Jones

"The whole line up has been exceptional. Even though the numbers are down this year, I'm really impressed by the quality,” he said.

There were seven new exhibitors in the section this year including the Brooks family who took out a new prize for Best New Exhibitor.

New exhibitor winners Matt Pearce and Jenny and Rob Brooks with their winning ribbons at the Prime Cattle presentations on Thursday at the Gympie Show. Donna Jones

The Thompson Brothers from Nanango also had a good showing with the Champion Pasture Fed exhibit while Lindsay Blanch and his family took out a number of first and second place ribbons in the Grain Fed weight categories.

Lindsey Blanch with his ribbons for placing first in the Grain Fed Prime beast 400-500 and first and second in the Grain Fed Prime beast 500-600. On his right is Midge Thompson from Thompson Bros Nanango who got the ribbon for Champion Pasture Fed Beast for a Brahmousin steer. Donna Jones

The Vollmerhausen family also collected a number of first place ribbons for single steers and heifers.

Lynda Vollmerhausen with her ribbons for first and second for the single steer or heifer vealer up to 250kg category and first for the single heifer 300 - 400kg and Kelly McIntyre representing Barkel Farming which took out third in the single steer or heifer vealer up to 250kg. Donna Jones

The Grand Champion Prime exhibit was a milk tooth limosine steer exhibited by J & M Livingstone.

Now a minor celebrity after his appearance on Channel 7's Little Big Shots as a cattle auctioner, young Jack Lyons was on hand to collect the winning ribbon on behalf of Jason Livingstone, who is also his uncle.