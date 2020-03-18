LIST: The Gympie sports shut down by coronavirus

Gympie Cats women vs Across the Waves – Ella Findlay. Picture: Shane Zahner

Gympie Cats women vs Across the Waves – Ella Findlay. Picture: Shane Zahner

SPORT: The Gympie Cats women secured perhaps their best win of the season on Saturday afternoon just days before AFL Queensland announced it would postpone play until at least May 31.

That announcement came as the region’s entire sporting landscape faces imminent disruptions due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

A final quarter surge at Ray Warren Oval saw the Cats storm home to a 6.4. (40) to 3.2. (20) win over Across the Waves in what was supposed to be their penultimate game of this year’s AFL Wide Bay regular season.

The Cats’ mens side followed, suffering a 21-point Round 1 loss to the Hinterland Blues, before the season came to a halt yesterday afternoon.

“All AFL and AFL State association managed or operated leagues, along with all NAB AFL Auskick Centres, to be postponed until May 31, 2020”, the AFL Queensland statement read. Cats president Ann-Marie Warren confirmed the news, saying the Cats would need the community’s support “more than ever”.

Gympie Cats women vs Across the Waves – Taylor Jardine. Picture: Shane Zahner

Queensland Rugby League announced a board meeting set to take place last night would decide the status of “all rugby league across the state under the QRL’s administration”, with decisions to be released this morning.

The Gympie Devils revealed yesterday afternoon that “all rugby league games from grassroots to seniors” would be cancelled “until further notice” from this weekend.

Football Federation Australia, comprising Sunshine Coast Football in which Gympie United compete, announced “all sanctioned grassroots football activity in Australia will be suspended until 14 April”.

The Gympie Turf Club announced its upcoming raceday on April 4 would go ahead “without patrons”.

The Gympie Hammers confirmed there would be no play until the first week of May after Rugby Australia and their state and member unions agreed to delay all community rugby, including games and training. Gympie and Districts Netball Association cancelled play on Monday, but training was set to go ahead last night.

Gympie Cats women vs Across the Waves – Rachel McAuliffe. Picture: Shane Zahner

Gympie Hockey conveyed a number of representative cancellations made by Hockey Queensland, including a Nationals event at Bathurst set to include four Gympie representatives.

This weekend’s Gympie Hockey fixtures are still set to go ahead as of yesterday morning.

Assistant Director-General for State Schools Danielle McAllister yesterday announced that Queensland’s representative school sport program and Queensland School Sport team participation in any national, interstate or international events would be cancelled “until further advice”