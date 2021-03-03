Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court, where matters will proceed today.
List of people facing Gympie court today

Frances Klein
3rd Mar 2021 7:22 AM
Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Wednesday March 3, 2021:

Hofferts, Patrisha

Hook, Kevin Michael

Juhasz, Andrew George

