Gympie Magistrates Court, Channon Street, Gympie.
Gympie Magistrates Court, Channon Street, Gympie.
List of people facing charges in Gympie court today

Frances Klein
23rd Feb 2021 7:42 AM
Six people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday February 23, where proceedings begin at 9am.

Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Court rejects Gympie transgender vilification appeal

The people facing court are:

Brough, Kieran Peter

Brough, Scott James

Cortes, Nathan James

Geiger, Tamika Rae

Klinge, Stephen Carl, Mr

Montgomery, Jordyn Edward

Gympie Times

