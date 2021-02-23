List of people facing charges in Gympie court today
Six people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday February 23, where proceedings begin at 9am.
Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The people facing court are:
Brough, Kieran Peter
Brough, Scott James
Cortes, Nathan James
Geiger, Tamika Rae
Klinge, Stephen Carl, Mr
Montgomery, Jordyn Edward
