LIST: How all 22 Gympie Cats contributed to premiership tilt

AUSSIE RULES: Under first-year coach Courtney Findlay's outstanding tutelage, and strong leadership from the club's most senior players, the Gympie Cats have reached the cusp of completing a remarkable turnaround in the space of a single year.

After a seven game winning streak that included a 10-point triumph over their bitter foes to book an automatic spot in the decider two weeks ago, the Cats will taste premiership glory if they can beat the Hervey Bay Bombers this afternoon.

Before our boys cross the white line and fight it out for the ultimate prize, here's a look at every player's contributions to the success so far.

TODAY: Cats v Bombers, 5pm

1. Rob McLeod (defender) 15 games, 2 goals

A DEPENDABLE backman, McLeod has fronted up in 15 of a possible 19 games for the Cats' back six this year.

2. Kade Kent (midfielder/defender) 16 games, 10 goals

CAPABLE of playing a role all over the ground, he starred with best-on-ground performances against Bay Power and Across the Waves in June, and was named in the best list on five further occasions.

3. Jack Hayes (midfielder/defender) 19 games, 6 goals

APPEARING in every game, Hayes turned in one of his highlight performances of the season with a goal and a mention in the best list against Across the Waves in Round 18.

4. Bronzen Rowlands (forward) 8 games, 34 goals

REMARKABLY, 'Bronno' led the Cats' goal kicking list for the season despite only playing eight games, bagging 34 majors to average 4.25 per match.

5. Dean Rawlins (forward) 11 games, 14 goals

A LIVEWIRE up forward, Rawlins made a welcome return to the line-up in the team's qualifying final win over the Bombers.

6. Linton Congram (ruck) 9 games, 3 goals

DESPITE an injury-interrupted year, the big man proved himself one of the most important players in the side, landing in the best list on five occasions.

7. Troy Cunningham (forward) 18 games, 30 goals

IN HIS first year of senior football, the young gun soon showed his talents with a bag of five goals in his debut game. .

8. Tom Martin (defender) 18 games, 4 goals

FILLING an important void as one of the Cats' key defenders, Martin's size and strength has regularly negated opposing forwards.

9. Liam Hennings (defender) 11 games, 5 goals

YET another player to cross over from Pomona, Hennings has demonstrated an ability to play wherever needed this season, occasionally moving out of defence and adding his name to the score sheet.

10. Jesse Lawrence (midfielder) 19 games, 24 goals

A MIDFIELDER capable of causing major damage up forward, Lawrence was a star turn against the Bombers on May 19, booting 3 goals to be named best on ground.

11. Hayden Graham (forward) 10 games, 33 goals

THOUGH he has endured an interrupted season due to injury and suspension, Graham remains one of the most important names in the side.

He booted a whopping 14 goals in a season-best performance against Maryborough on May 5.

12. Brad Forbes (forward) 8 games, 20 goals

A KEY FORWARD known for his formidable strength, Forbes' vital four goal game helped his side romp home against the Bombers on August 4.

13. Lanze Magin (captain/midfielder) 15 games, 11 goals

HE WON'T be taking part today due to suspension, but the skipper was named among the best 11 times - including two best-on-ground performances in wins over the Bombers and Bay Power.

14. Henry Hamilton (forward) 18 games, 13 goals

A DIFFERENCE maker off the bench, Hamilton managed to kick majors in 10 of his 18 appearances this season.

15. Tim Ellingsen (vice-captain/defender) 19 games, 0 goals

ONE of the most senior players in the side, Ellingsen performed admirably as vice-captain all season, playing every game and nailing down a crucial defensive role.

16. Daniel Hare (defender) 15 games, 0 goals

ANOTHER reliable defender, Hare fronted up on 15 occasions to ensure the Cats maintained a solid back six all season long.

17. Kimba Rowlands (midfielder/forward) 9 games, 6 goals

COMING into the side at the right time, the man known as "finals only” has added another crucial ingredient to the Cats' finals recipe.

18. Jack Cross (midfielder/forward) 15 games, 34 goals

CROSS averaged more than two goals a game for his 15 matches through the season and added a layer of central potency during his ventures into the midfield.

19. Dylan Murray (forward) 7 games, 14 goals

A WEAPON up forward, Murray enjoyed a stellar fortnight with bags of 4 and 3 goals against Bay Power and the Bombers.

20. Scott Stiefler (utility) 18 games, 33 goals

EQUALLY dependable and damaging, the veteran enjoyed a career-best season, taking out the Stedman Medal as the equal best and fairest player in the league.

21. Chris Langfeldt (defender) 18 games, 0 goals

A REGULAR fixture in the side, Langfeldt managed 18 appearances and was named in the best on two occasions.

22. Beau Ridgway (defender) 14 games, 2 goals

THE tough and competitive football journeyman has made himself right at home at the Cats, playing an integral part in the side's overall stability on game day.

ALSO NAMED IN GRAND FINAL SQUAD: Aaron Davis, Jordan Tucker, Paul Murphy, Kyle Gunn.