LIST: Everyone due in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Kristen Camp
20th Apr 2021 7:13 AM
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday April 20:

Brown, Alfred John

Davidson, Jardi Nathiel

Doolan, Phillip Leonard

Mallo, James Lewis

Mooney, Joseph Paul

Mooney-Young, Joseph Paul

Noble, Blayze James

Satherley, Kim

Snowden, Daniel James, Mr

