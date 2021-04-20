LIST: Everyone due in Gympie Magistrates Court today
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday April 20:
Brown, Alfred John
Davidson, Jardi Nathiel
Doolan, Phillip Leonard
Mallo, James Lewis
Mooney, Joseph Paul
Mooney-Young, Joseph Paul
Noble, Blayze James
Satherley, Kim
Snowden, Daniel James, Mr