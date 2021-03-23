LIST: Everyone appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday March 23:

Carroll, Craig Edward

Doolan, Phillip Leonard

Jones, Craig Ian

Lothian, Brent Albert

Porter, Phillip Edward

Wood Industries Pty Ltd

