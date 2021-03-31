Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court and Registry. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times
News

LIST: 8 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Kristen Camp
31st Mar 2021 10:13 AM
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Wednesday March 31:

Bond, Brendan John

Coetzee, Christoffel Andries Petrus

Lello, Aaron Dennis

Lorenz, Cody Wade

Mcrae, Cameron Anthony

Plane, Johannas

Watt, Jessica-Ann

Wilson, Nicholas Matthias Jame

