LIST: 8 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

WIN NOW: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Wednesday March 31:

Bond, Brendan John

Coetzee, Christoffel Andries Petrus

Lello, Aaron Dennis

Lorenz, Cody Wade

Mcrae, Cameron Anthony

Plane, Johannas

Watt, Jessica-Ann

Wilson, Nicholas Matthias Jame