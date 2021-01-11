Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court.
LIST: 56 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Kristen Camp
11th Jan 2021 7:45 AM
Every week, a number of men and women face Gympie Magistrates Court on a range of matters.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, January 11, 2021:

Anderson, Mark Richard

Baker, Cameron Derek

Beech, Beau James

Beighton, Dylan Jason

Blackman, Scott James

Boston, Shane Grant

Brown, Maddison Paige

Burton, Dean Thomas Roy

Byrne, David Edward

Canavan, Jason Daniel

Collins, Adam Jackson

Coman, Tamica Rose

Constantine, Mark Andrew

Cougan, Andrew James

Doolan, Phillip Leonard

Druce, Charley John

Ferron, Livia

Godbee, Luke James

Godden, Bruce Andrew

Horvat, Joshua Peter

Jacobson, Jayden Anthony

Janke, Dylan Neil

Koek, Saar Marie

Lindsay, Tamsyn Brooke

Macdonald, Norman Arthur

Mallo, James Lewis

Mcalister, Liam Keith George

Mooney, Joseph Paul

Mooney-Young, Joseph Paul

Neilson, Alex Laith

Plover, Tegan Maree

Porter, Phillip Edward

Prince, Darcy-James

Rajapatirana, Daya

Redshaw, Kayla Jean

Ritchie, Emma Elizabeth

Satherley, Kim

Shaw, Chad Thomas

Sing, Liam Brighton

Sjaardema, Willem Johann

Smith, Brian Peatie

Smith, Matthew James

Tanna, Sarah Lucy

Tickner, Gabe Ian

Trask, Scott William

Tschirpig, Malcolm

Tschirpig, Malcolm David

Waddle, Joshua Leigh

Wakeman, Eliot Paul

Walker, Shannon Mark

Watts, Luke Raymond

Tristane Shane William

Wegner, Jason John

Weier, Joshuah Charles

Whatley, Shyanne Maree

Williams, Jason

Gympie Times

