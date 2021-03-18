LIST: 52 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Thursday March 18:

Alford, Jamie Luke

Arnall, Lynette Joy

Avery, Emma Joy

Bradburn, Paul Clive

Brown, Sarah Elise

Campbell, Ashlee Mark

Carey, Peter

Carr, Adam Edward

Chapman, Jamie Robert

Curtis, Jasmine Natalie

Dahlstrom, Kevin John

Davis, Ethan John

Flanders, Damon Wayne

Gillam, Trevor Allan

Harvey, Ashley Thomas

Hertrick, Brooke Michelle Elizabeth

Kelly, Piriniha Te Whenua

Kinley, Jacob Joshua

Kroning, Dylan Glen

Le Du, Justin Andre

Lemon, Shay

Lindsay, Tamsyn Brooke

Maden, James Steven

Marshall, Luke James Fredrick

Marshall, Michael James

Masters, Anthony John

Mc Carthy, Mark Steven

Mcewan, Neville Matthew

Mcfarland, Jack Joseph

Mckay, Anthony John

Mcleish, Kirsty Evelyn

Murfitt, Emily Jane

Power, Dean James

Pretty, Corey Elijah

Prince, Liam Robert

Reed, Kia John Allen

Rice, Nicki Maree

Robb, Andrea Emma

Robertson, Leigh Harley

Salter, Matthew Richard Charles

Saxby, Benjamin John

Searle, Joshua Beau

Smith, Zane Ryan

Soanes, Aaron Bradley

Stoker, Trisha Louise

Strachan, David Lee

Thomas-Ness, Matthew Ian

Tracey-Bower, Steven

Turnbull, Garry Edwin

Turner-Wilson, Reece

Tuton, Angus Brady

Warner, Niccola Taneesha