LIST: 52 people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Thursday March 18:
Alford, Jamie Luke
Arnall, Lynette Joy
Avery, Emma Joy
Bradburn, Paul Clive
Brown, Sarah Elise
Campbell, Ashlee Mark
Carey, Peter
Carr, Adam Edward
Chapman, Jamie Robert
Curtis, Jasmine Natalie
Dahlstrom, Kevin John
Davis, Ethan John
Flanders, Damon Wayne
Gillam, Trevor Allan
Harvey, Ashley Thomas
Hertrick, Brooke Michelle Elizabeth
Kelly, Piriniha Te Whenua
Kinley, Jacob Joshua
Kroning, Dylan Glen
Le Du, Justin Andre
Lemon, Shay
Lindsay, Tamsyn Brooke
Maden, James Steven
Marshall, Luke James Fredrick
Marshall, Michael James
Masters, Anthony John
Mc Carthy, Mark Steven
Mcewan, Neville Matthew
Mcfarland, Jack Joseph
Mckay, Anthony John
Mcleish, Kirsty Evelyn
Murfitt, Emily Jane
Power, Dean James
Pretty, Corey Elijah
Prince, Liam Robert
Reed, Kia John Allen
Rice, Nicki Maree
Robb, Andrea Emma
Robertson, Leigh Harley
Salter, Matthew Richard Charles
Saxby, Benjamin John
Searle, Joshua Beau
Smith, Zane Ryan
Soanes, Aaron Bradley
Stoker, Trisha Louise
Strachan, David Lee
Thomas-Ness, Matthew Ian
Tracey-Bower, Steven
Turnbull, Garry Edwin
Turner-Wilson, Reece
Tuton, Angus Brady
Warner, Niccola Taneesha