LIST: 52 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday April 12:
Anderson, Ian Bryon
Bange, Andrew Joseph
Barkle, Candace Sheree
Bell, Luke Angus
Brown, James Nicholas Robert
Byrne, Mitchell Bennett
Calman, Tailyce Jamie
Christie, Emmily Jayne
Condon, Bud Fredrick
Cummings, Danni Lee
Dakin, Jeffrey Raymond
Densley, Aaron Dion
Desrosiers, Rose Maylany
Doran, Helen Rachael
Ellis, Obe James
Fry, Robert Albert
Geiger, Rocky Carson
Godden, Bruce Andrew
Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John
Haderup, Jake James
Hampton, Kenneth James
Hastings, Adam Mark
Haynes, Andrew Scott
Hughes, Matt Dempsey
Jackson, Joshua James
Khattab, Ziddane
Knox, Wayde Stanley
Krombholz, George Joseph
Latzias, Stacey Anne
Manz, Anna Denise
Mcneill, Lynden Paul
Miller, Jasmyn Skye
Payne, Ashley Alan
Platten, Christina Mary
Pyke, Alena Eve
Roads, Sarah Jane
Robertson, Jason Troy Struan
Said, John Joseph
Scheib, Dylan Philip Dallas
Seaman, Douglas
Smith, Darryl Ronald
Snowden, Daniel James
Ten-Bohmer, Cristle Maria
Trommler, Darryl John
Tuhimata, Charles Kothai
Van Steenis, Zachary Kees
Vercon, Clinton James
Wallace, Amber Annette
Wickmann, James Justin John
Wilson, Rebecca-Anne Lesley
Yelaska, John David
Zande, Angela Therese