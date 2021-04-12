LIST: 52 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday April 12:

Anderson, Ian Bryon

Bange, Andrew Joseph

Barkle, Candace Sheree

Bell, Luke Angus

Brown, James Nicholas Robert

Byrne, Mitchell Bennett

Calman, Tailyce Jamie

Christie, Emmily Jayne

Condon, Bud Fredrick

Cummings, Danni Lee

Dakin, Jeffrey Raymond

Densley, Aaron Dion

Desrosiers, Rose Maylany

Doran, Helen Rachael

Ellis, Obe James

Fry, Robert Albert

Geiger, Rocky Carson

Godden, Bruce Andrew

Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John

Haderup, Jake James

Hampton, Kenneth James

Hastings, Adam Mark

Haynes, Andrew Scott

Hughes, Matt Dempsey

Jackson, Joshua James

Khattab, Ziddane

Knox, Wayde Stanley

Krombholz, George Joseph

Latzias, Stacey Anne

Manz, Anna Denise

Mcneill, Lynden Paul

Miller, Jasmyn Skye

Payne, Ashley Alan

Platten, Christina Mary

Pyke, Alena Eve

Roads, Sarah Jane

Robertson, Jason Troy Struan

Said, John Joseph

Scheib, Dylan Philip Dallas

Seaman, Douglas

Smith, Darryl Ronald

Snowden, Daniel James

Ten-Bohmer, Cristle Maria

Trommler, Darryl John

Tuhimata, Charles Kothai

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Vercon, Clinton James

Wallace, Amber Annette

Wickmann, James Justin John

Wilson, Rebecca-Anne Lesley

Yelaska, John David

Zande, Angela Therese