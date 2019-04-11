Lisa’s cheeky swipe at Karl

Lisa Wilkinson’s cheeky swipe at Karl Stefanovic has to be seen. Picture: Renee Nowytarger. The Australian

Lisa Wilkinson is sick of carrying Karl - her handbag-sized chihuahua that is.

The Project host has taken a hilarious swipe at her one-time Today colleague Karl Stefanovic in a skit for Chris & Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, set to air this weekend.

A preview for the segment shows Wilkinson tasked with hiring a dog walker for her pooch while being instructed via earpiece by hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

"Do you promise to say and do everything we tell you?" Brown asks Wilkinson.

"I don't think I have any choice at this point," she replies.

First they make her drink water out of a dog bowl …

Interviewing a prospective dog walker, Wilkinson introduces her unsuspecting victim to her pint-sized pet - before Brown instructs the journalist to reveal a very interesting nickname.

"I also nickname him Karl, because I carried him for years as well," Wilkinson says.

Wilkinson left Today abruptly in 2017 after Nine bosses refused to pay her the same as Stefanovic.

Prior to her departure Wilkinson reportedly saw market research that revealed viewers were tuning in for her, not Stefanovic.

In contrast Stefanovic was not being received well because of his messy split from his wife of more than two decades, Cassandra Thorburn.

Then Wilkinson introduces the unsuspecting woman to her dog Karl

Wilkinson has proved herself queen of the subtle burns, hilariously roasting her former Today colleague last month.

During a Twitter discussion on what it took to be nominated for a Logie, Wilkinson wrote: "You're missing the point, the lot of you. If you really want the Gold, just drink ALOT, then come on air with me, tell me how beautiful I am, and I'll nurse you through it all. It's worked before."

While Wilkinson didn't mention Stefanovic by name she was clearly referencing his infamous 2009 post-Logies appearance on Today.

The footage went viral and only seemed to increase Stefanovic's popularity and he took home the Gold Logie in 2011.

Stefanovic was axed from Today last December following audience backlash over his extravagent wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough.

Since then he has been keeping a low profile, with Stefanovic's only confirmed project for 2019 This Time Next Year.

