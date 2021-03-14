Lisa Curry’s touching post about daughter

Olympian Lisa Curry took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a moving tribute to her beloved daughter Jamie Kenny, six months after her death.

Jaimi Kenny was only 33 when she died of a long-term illness.

The daughter of champion swimmer Ms Curry and ironman Grant Kenny was a "caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself", in the words of her devoted parents.

On Sunday Ms Curry told her followers she spent the painful day with her former teammates who were also close with her daughter.

"Yesterday we had a reunion of our team that won the World Championships of Outrigger Canoeing in 2003. It's a group of girls that trained hard, raced hard, and laughed hard together," she said.



"All of them knew our beautiful Jaimi as she grew up with Outrigging.

"Jaimi went to the World Sprints in Hawaii as well and often came to Hawaii with me.

"She and Morgan were both really good paddlers."

Ms Kenny was the oldest of her siblings and left behind brother Jett Kenny and sister Morgan Gruell.

Ms Curry said that while she was spending time with her former teammates, one of them took a fitting photo that seemed to show Jaimi's presence through a piercing ray of sun.

"As we were walking down to have a look at Jaimi's garden, Jazzy took a photo of me," she said.

"It's the most beautiful and bizarre photo to look at with the orb and ray of sun …

"6 months ago right at this moment when you left us, we will always remember you my love."

A photo taken on the six-month anniversary of the death showed the sun in an orb and a ray of light shining down on Ms Curry as she spent time with her former teammates and friends. Picture: Instagram

She said she talks about Jaimi with her grandson Flynn, Morgan Gruell's second child, who is now two years old.

Ms Gruell's second child Taj was born only seven weeks after Jaimi passed away.

"Flynn and I talk about you often," Ms Curry said.

"To him you are little Jaimi Wagtail … the bird that is always around wherever I go.

"Forever remembered, forever young, forever beautiful, forever free.

"We love you Jaimi."

Ms Curry has frequently been open with her followers about her journey through grief and healing following her daughter's death.

On Sunday her fans shared messages of support and love on her Instagram post.

"Jaimi is always with you," one said.

"Jaimi will forever shine bright," another fan shared.

"No one can take her spirit away." Gorgeous woman who I never knew but can feel how special she was. You are a beautiful mother Lisa xo."

"That orb and ray of sun touching your shoulder means your healing has started," said another.

Originally published as Lisa Curry's touching post about daughter