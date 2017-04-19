LIP SERVICE: Is this T-Dub's number one fan?

HE'S got his name tattooed on his lip, he's eagerly awaiting his next clip and he's chasing the same glory - but is he T-Dub's number one fan?

This 'Number 1 fan' is not even sure himself anymore, because it started as a joke...kind, sorta.

Cody Dueker, who hails from Maryborough, says fell in awe of the rapper from the Gold City when he met him in a nightclub in his home town five years ago.

T-Dub, aka Tony Woodrow who grew up in Gympie and has earned headlines for his outspoken efforts in curbing drug and gang violence, gave him a copy of his latest works after playing a small gig.

The 18-year-old wannabe rapper said he lapped it up.

"It was one of the first little EPs that he dropped so I was stoked to get a copy of it, " he told The Gympie Times.

Cody and his mate played the CD religiously for months in his friends car "like you wouldn't believe."

Gympie's infamous rapper T-Dub, aka Tony Woodrow. Contributed

The main appeal?

"I was a pretty troubled teen myself when I first started listening to him," the now 23-year-old forklift operator said.

"I was always pretty keen on giving up on my life - but as soon as I started listening to him it helped me get by."

"He never gave up and he achieved his goal - I'd love to do that."

T-DUB FAN CLUB: Cody Dueker the day he got his idol's name tattooed on his bottom lip. Contributed

T-Dub inspired him and the next year as a bit of fun, Cody went through 'the unbearable pain and blue teeth for a month' to get his idol's name permanently inked in his mouth.

"All he ever wanted to do was drive fast cars and to hustle hard and all I ever wanted to do was to achieve my dreams like him."

Cody admits Take Your Clothes Off - the Gympie rapper's latest clip featuring scantily clad women that has received harsh criticism on social media - isn't Cody's favourite song of all time.

But despite that, and the growing up he's done since getting inked, he said he wouldn't give up on being a fan any time soon and definitely wouldn't knock back an invitation to star in T-Dub's next music clip.

Joke or no joke, the tattoo is not going anywhere...

"I want him close to me all the time- he got me through a dark time in my life - I don't want to forget that."

And what does our T-Dub, the man himself think?

"Some fans go too far...but I love it."