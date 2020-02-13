Lions aim to gain from Paine

WHEN you have a leadership group of nine players, the last thing you need is another captain.

But the Brisbane Lions lapped up their hour-long chat with Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine on Thursday.

Paine - who shares the same manager as fellow Tasmanian and Lions senior coach Chris Fagan - was scheduled to speak to Brisbane players and coaching staff during last month's pre-season training camp in Hobart but was forced to postpone.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

In Brisbane with the Tasmanian side ahead of the Sheffield Shield match against Queensland that gets underway at the Gabba on Friday, Paine made good on his promise and did not disappoint.

He spoke to the Lions about the benefits of a team-first mentality and his inspiring comeback from career-threatening injuries to flourish in arguably the most important job in Australian sport.

Fresh from being elevated to the club's leadership group, Lions midfielder Hugh McCluggage said Brisbane players soaked up the life lessons.

"He (Paine) taught us a lot. Not only about leadership but about resilience,'' he said.

"That resonates with a few of our players. There's not many bigger jobs than the Australian cricket captain in terms of leadership so it was interesting to hear his thoughts on culture.

"They play for each other and he's obviously a great leader of that.''

Tim Paine addresses Lions players in Brisbane on Thursday.

Jarryd Lyons - who joined McCluggage as a new member of the beefed-up Brisbane leadership core - said Lions players enjoyed bouncing questions off Paine.

"He was very open and honest about when he was selfish through those tough times … it is hard to believe seeing where he is now,'' Lyons said.

"When he developed and tried to make others better, he made himself better.

"That's something as footballers we can take out. If we can make each other better, we'll be a much better team.''