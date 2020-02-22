Menu
Gold Coast coach David Lake and skipper Sam Virgo with Lions captain Lauren Arnell and coach Craig Starcevich. Picture: Jerad Williams
AFL

Lions AFLW coach sent to hospital

by Greg Davis
22nd Feb 2020 2:41 PM

BRISBANE AFLW senior coach Craig Starcevich will miss Saturday's inaugural QClash with the Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Starcevich - a 1990 Collingwood premiership player - fell ill on Friday and was admitted to hospital, where he underwent a series of tests.

Lions AFLW CEO Breeanna Brock said Starcevich remained in good spirits as he awaited the results.

"We are sad Craig is missing out on the game as we know how excited he was for the first QClash but his health is always our main priority," she said.

Forwards coach Daniel Merrett will take the reins for Brisbane on Saturday.

Craig Starcevich will miss the match against Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images
Craig Starcevich will miss the match against Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images

aflw brisbane lions craig starcevich gold coast suns qclash

